Ajaz Patel takes five wickets as New Zealand edge out Pakistan in thriller

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets on his Test debut

Spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets on his Test debut as New Zealand triumphed by four runs after an astonishing Pakistan batting collapse in the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD

Pakistan seemed on course to go 1-0 up in the series after reaching 130-3 just before lunch on the fourth day, needing just another 46 to clinch victory.

But the Black Caps fought back with left-armer Patel - playing in his first Test at the age of 30 - capturing the decisive wicket of Azhar Ali in dramatic fashion to finish with figures of 5-59.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

Resuming at 37-0 overnight, Pakistan lost three quick wickets in the space of just eight balls, with Imam-ul-Haq (27) the first to depart, trapped leg before by Patel.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi removed Mohammad Hafeez (10), miscuing a drive to cover, and Haris Sohail (4), who slapped a full toss back to the bowler later in the same over.

But the home side appeared to be back on track as Ali shared a partnership of 82 with Asad Shafiq (45), who became the 11th Pakistan batsman to pass 4,000 runs in Test cricket.

Azhar Ali almost won the game for Pakistan with his knock of 65

Although Neil Wagner had Shafiq caught behind in the last over before lunch, it seemed unlikely to make much difference to the outcome - but the floodgates opened after the resumption.

Mohammed Azam was run out for 13 and Ali could only watch in horror as his next four partners departed in rapid succession, three of them without scoring, to leave Pakistan on the brink at 164-9.

Last man Mohammad Abbas hung on, surviving 10 deliveries while Ali farmed the strike, chipping away singles to reach 65 as Pakistan inched ever closer to their target of 176.

But Patel held his nerve to pin him lbw, with the umpire's decision upheld on review to confirm New Zealand's win - the second lowest target they have ever successfully defended in Test cricket.