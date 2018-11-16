Cricket Match
Pakistan
New Zealand
55-3 (26.2 ov)
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|55-3 (26.2 ov)
|New Zealand are 55 for 3
New Zealand 1st Innings55-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.A. Raval
|c Ahmed b Abbas
|7
|34
|0
|0
|20.59
|T.W.M. Latham
|c Hafeez b Shah
|13
|38
|2
|0
|34.21
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|23
|51
|2
|0
|45.10
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|c Ahmed b Shah
|2
|14
|0
|0
|14.29
|H.M. Nicholls
|Not out
|6
|21
|1
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|4lb
|4
|Total
|26.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|55
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Raval 10.2ov
- 35 Latham 14.4ov
- 39 Taylor 20.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Nov 2018
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
-
26.2
Yasir Shah to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Azam, fielded by Ali.
-
26.1
FOUR! Yasir Shah to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Picks up the length so quickly and whips with plenty of bottom hand. Safe shot and acres of space on the legside.
-
25.6
Bilal Asif to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
25.5
Bilal Asif to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
25.4
Bilal Asif to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Asif.
-
25.3
Bilal Asif to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Asif.
-
25.2
Bilal Asif to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
25.1
Bilal Asif to Kane Williamson. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
-
24.6
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
24.5
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
24.4
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
24.3
FOUR! Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Risky shot from Nicholls but he wants to get to the pitch and get rid of some of the close in fielders.
-
24.2
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
24.1
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
23.6
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez. Second drinks of the morning in this extended first session. New Zealand need a big partnership to build or else they are in huge trouble.
-
23.5
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
23.4
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
23.3
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
23.2
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
23.1
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
22.6
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Asif.
-
22.5
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Top spinning length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
22.4
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
22.3
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
22.2
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Asif.
-
22.1
Yasir Shah to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
21.6
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Asif.
-
21.5
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
21.4
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
21.3
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
21.2
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Asif.
-
21.1
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Ali, fielded by Shah.
-
20.6
Yasir Shah to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Shafiq.
-
20.5
OUT! Caught. Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Ahmed. Beautiful bowling from Yasir Shah. Looping the ball up outside the off stump and drawing Taylor forward. The delivery grips off the surface just enough to find the edge and Sarfraz does the rest. New Zealand are in a bit of strife.
-
20.4
Yasir Shah to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
20.3
Yasir Shah to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
20.2
Yasir Shah to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
20.1
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
19.6
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez. Three maidens in a row. Pressure building.
-
19.5
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shafiq.
-
19.4
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
19.3
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shafiq.
-
19.2
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
19.1
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
18.6
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
18.5
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
18.4
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
18.3
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
-
18.2
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
18.1
Yasir Shah to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
17.6
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
17.5
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
17.4
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
17.3
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
17.2
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
17.1
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.