Match summary
England in Australia
4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Melbourne
Australia 72 for 4, from 25 overs. England
Lunch is being taken.
Australia are 72 for 4.
Australia 1st innings
Total
72 for 4, from 25 overs.
Batting
- Head b Atkinson; 12 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.55
- Weatherald c Smith b Tongue; 10 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.48
- Labuschagne c Root b Tongue; 6 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 31.58
- Smith (c) b Tongue; 9 runs, 31 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 29.03
- Khawaja not out; 21 runs, 38 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.26
- Carey (wk) not out; 9 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
5 from 4 legbyes, 1 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Green
- Neser
- Starc
- Richardson
- Boland
Fall of Wickets
- Travis Head at 27 for 1, from 6.1 overs
- Jake Weatherald at 31 for 2, from 9.2 overs
- Marnus Labuschagne at 34 for 3, from 11.5 overs
- Steve Smith at 51 for 4, from 19.2 overs
Bowling
- Atkinson: 9overs, 4 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.33.
- Carse: 8overs, 1 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Tongue: 8overs, 2 maidens, 24 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Phillip Gillespie