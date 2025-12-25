 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Australia

4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Melbourne

Australia are batting, 72 for 4, from 25 overs. England

Lunch is being taken.

Australia are 72 for 4.

Australia 1st innings

Total

72 for 4, from 25 overs.

Batting

  1. Head b Atkinson; 12 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.55
  2. Weatherald c Smith b Tongue; 10 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.48
  3. Labuschagne c Root b Tongue; 6 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 31.58
  4. Smith (c) b Tongue; 9 runs, 31 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 29.03
  5. Khawaja not out; 21 runs, 38 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.26
  6. Carey (wk) not out; 9 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

5 from 4 legbyes, 1 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Green
  • Neser
  • Starc
  • Richardson
  • Boland

Fall of Wickets

  • Travis Head at 27 for 1, from 6.1 overs
  • Jake Weatherald at 31 for 2, from 9.2 overs
  • Marnus Labuschagne at 34 for 3, from 11.5 overs
  • Steve Smith at 51 for 4, from 19.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Atkinson: 9overs, 4 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.33.
  2. Carse: 8overs, 1 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  3. Tongue: 8overs, 2 maidens, 24 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Phillip Gillespie