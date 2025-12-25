Match summary
England in Australia
4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Melbourne
Lunch is being taken.
Australia are 72 for 4.
Summary
Over 25: 2 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. Australia: 72/4 (rr 2.86)
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Gus Atkinson to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for 1 run, run saved by Jacob Bethell
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run
Summary
Over 24: 6 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 70/4 (rr 2.9)
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, leg stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
FOUR! Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement yorker, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to long on for 2 runs
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Summary
Over 23: 3 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. Australia: 64/4 (rr 2.76)
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, wide outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Gus Atkinson to Alex Carey. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Gus Atkinson to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the back foot worked to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Jacob Bethell
Gus Atkinson to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Summary
Over 22: 4 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 61/4 (rr 2.75)
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement full, off stump on the front foot pushed well timed to long on for 2 runs
Summary
Over 21: 3 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 57/4 (rr 2.69)
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Summary
Over 20: 3 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 54/4 (rr 2.68)
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement yorker, off stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zak Crawley
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement worked mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
OUT! Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. In swinger full, outside off no foot movement driving for no run. Steve Smith Bowled for 9.
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Summary
Over 19: 0 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 51/3 (rr 2.66)
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement half tracker, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Summary
Over 18: 3 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 51/3 (rr 2.81)
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, off stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. Seam away length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, middle stump no foot movement flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zak Crawley
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full toss, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Summary
Over 17: 5 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 48/3 (rr 2.8)
Brydon Carse to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Brydon Carse to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
FOUR! Brydon Carse to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement pulled well timed for 4 runs
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Summary
Over 16: 0 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 43/3 (rr 2.66)
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement full, off stump down the pitch worked mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement short, outside off no foot movement worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Summary
Over 15: 4 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 43/3 (rr 2.84)
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, misfielded by Brydon Carse
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to short mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Josh Tongue
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Stokes
Summary
Over 14: 5 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 39/3 (rr 2.75)
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement worked for no run
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
FOUR! Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement full, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off down the pitch pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement yorker, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Summary
Over 13: 0 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. Australia: 34/3 (rr 2.58)
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement full, outside off down the pitch driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch leaving left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Summary
Over 12: 0 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 34/3 (rr 2.79)
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
OUT! Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving to first slip for no run, caught by Joe Root. Marnus Labuschagne Caught for 6.
Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to second slip for no run, misfielded by Harry Brook
Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot leaving left alone through for no run
Summary
Over 11: 0 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. Australia: 34/2 (rr 3.04)
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, leg stump down the pitch worked to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch leaving left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off down the pitch glancing for no run
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Summary
Over 10: 3 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 34/2 (rr 3.34)
Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to long off for 2 runs
Josh Tongue to Marnus Labuschagne. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement worked mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Josh Tongue to Steve Smith. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement playing a forward defensive shot for no run
OUT! Josh Tongue to Jake Weatherald. In swinger full, middle stump on the front foot worked for no run. Jake Weatherald Caught for 10.
Josh Tongue to Jake Weatherald. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Summary
Over 9: 0 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. Australia: 31/1 (rr 3.38)
Gus Atkinson to Marnus Labuschagne. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Marnus Labuschagne. In swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed for no run
Gus Atkinson to Marnus Labuschagne. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Marnus Labuschagne. In swinger back of a length, off stump on the back foot shoulders armssed for no run