Tammy Beaumont says England's three debutants have been their best players at the Women's WT20

2:41 Opener Tammy Beaumont says England's uncapped trio prior to the Women's World T20 have been their star players so far Opener Tammy Beaumont says England's uncapped trio prior to the Women's World T20 have been their star players so far

Tammy Beaumont has praised England trio Sophia Dunkley, Kirstie Gordon and Linsey Smith for the impact they have had on their first tour during the group stages of the ICC Women's World T20.

Having been uncapped prior to the 20-over world tournament in the Caribbean, the debutants have starred with Gordon winning the player-of-the-match award against Bangladesh in her first game after taking 3-16.

Dunkley struck the team's highest individual score of the tournament as she made a battling 35 in her first innings in an England shirt during the defeat by the Windies, and Beaumont was full of admiration for the young players.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket Live on

"All three girls that have never been on an England tour before have performed and they're arguably three of the best players so far," she told Sky Sports.

"For Sophia to come out and play like she did under so much pressure was exceptional but also Kirstie Gordon has bowled exceptionally well and Linsey Smith has performed well.

"We've seen it in the Kia Super League this year every time the team was under pressure Dunkley came out firing, so I think we all knew she had it in her and to see it in her first innings for England is exceptional."

After only being required to bat down to five in the opening first two games against Bangladesh and South Africa, England's untested middle-order were exposed in their final group match against Stafanie Taylor's side, losing three wickets for two runs in eight balls after they collapsed to 50-6.

3:20 Ahead of the semi-finals of the Women's World T20, Nasser Hussain gives his top picks from the four teams contesting for the title Ahead of the semi-finals of the Women's World T20, Nasser Hussain gives his top picks from the four teams contesting for the title

However, Beaumont - who has scored 49 runs in three innings and has a top-score of 24 in the competition so far - is not concerned by the lack of runs.

"The middle order and the top order: no one has really fired yet so it's quite exciting to think that someone has got a big performance left in them," she said.

"We like to say we are quite workmanlike about how we go about our game so that's what we are going to do."

Close to 6,000 spectators turned out to watch the Windies win over Heather Knight's side in St Lucia last Sunday, creating a raucous atmosphere.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket Live on

The large crowd impressed the England opener and despite the team not being at their best in the previous match, Beaumont is in a confident mood ahead of their semi-final against last year's World Cup final opponents India.

"The crowd was exceptional and for me," she admitted. "It was an amazing experience to play in front of a packed house. Hopefully we'll get something like that again for the rest of the tournament.

"We took that match down to the wire even though it wasn't our best game, so the mood is pretty high. We're here training really hard and are really focused ahead on playing India on Thursday."

Watch England play India in the second Women's World T20 semi-final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30pm on Thursday.