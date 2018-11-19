Danni Wyatt blog: England Women 'Wannabe' in World T20 final

In her latest Sky Sports column, England batsman Danni Wyatt talks about the team's progress to the World T20 semi-final, enjoying the beaches in St Lucia and the Spice Girls...

India in the semi!

So we'll play India in the semi-final. We can't wait. They're a team we know really well, we've played loads against them over the last year and they're really dangerous. They might be the team that's been playing the best in this tournament so far and, when you look at Mandhana and Kaur, you know it's going to be a tough game.

England Women are in the semi-finals in the Caribbean and face India on Thursday night

But then we've got good players as well and what's most important is that we focus on what we can do. If we play at our best we'll give ourselves a good chance of making it through to the final and that has to be the biggest thing on our mind.

West Indies

It was really disappointing to lose our final group game but the match against the West Indies was class! You always want to win, of course, and it was so close so we were proper gutted - but the atmosphere was just amazing. Our England fans have been out of this world throughout this tournament so to combine them with a massive crowd of West Indies supporters was incredible.

Windies Women celebrate after beating England Women by four wickets in Gros Islet

I think I heard it was a record crowd for women's cricket in the West Indies and that's really cool. Ultimately we didn't get enough runs to win the game but how good was Sophia Dunkley! And Anya Shrubsole as well. We love the hoof. With her bowling like that we've always got an amazing chance.

Beach times

We had a family night out here in St Lucia and it was a lot of fun. Everyone came together on the beach and we had a bit of food. It's really lovely to have everyone out here and it's so nice for them.

They've all supported us so much so it's only fair they get to come and watch us in lovely places like St Lucia. Dad's been looking after everyone with their England t-shirts, and they even got on Sky! I loved it. He's gonna be more famous than me!

Remembrance Day

Last week was Remembrance Day and it's so important to remember and respect on a day like that. Sometimes in sport we call people heroes when really we're nothing like that, the heroes are people like that who gave up everything. We had two minutes' silence in St Lucia and wore our poppies to commemorate.

Spice up your life

When the rain was falling out here we were short of things to do. At one point this led to some karaoke. Me, Jenny Gunn, Tammy Beaumont and Tash Farrant decided to nail some karaoke and I think we were probably the best Spice Girls ever. Well, maybe since the real Spice Girls. I think I'd be Sporty but we might have a few contenders for that. We sang Wannabe and the crowd loved us.