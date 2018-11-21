Moeen Ali column: England man talks key moments, sweeping and quizzing after series win

In his latest Sky Sports column, Moeen Ali talks winning the Test series in Sri Lanka, bowling under pressure and quizzing in Colombo...

It was great to wrap up the series in Kandy. The way we played and went about the game to back that first match up was fantastic.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

Again, it was a great team performance and it is a happy camp at the moment, we're delighted with how we're playing in these conditions and to be 2-0 up and have won an away series after so long is a fantastic feeling.

To win games and series, particularly in foreign conditions, it is those key moments that make the all the difference. That partnership that Jimmy had in the first innings with Sam Curran and Ben Stokes' run out, moments like that really gave us that initiative to move forward.

They're the moments that really won us the game and in foreign conditions, if you win those key moments then you've got a great chance.

0:41 Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test Ben Stokes produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day two of the second Test

When the ball is turning, people expect the spinners to win you the game but when you come on to bowl it's about trying to do the basics right: try and spin the ball, bowl it in a good area and things like that. Then you've got to have that self-belief that you can get anybody out and when I come on to bowl, I always tell myself that I've got the opportunity to get anybody out.

We're trying to bowl as a unit, particularly the three spinners, and we're trying to be like the seamers normally are in England, back each other up and things like that. We've taken that same approach.

Leachy knows his role, I know mine and Rash knows his role as well. I thought Rash bowled fantastically well, Leachy obviously got the wickets and bowled brilliantly again and I think the way we're bowling at the moment is quite good.

Leachy is a top bloke, we get on really well and it's nice as three spinners that we can talk and we know that we're bringing different qualities to the team. That's all we've been trying to do, perform our roles as best we can and it's working at the moment.

Jack Leach, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have taken a combined 34 wickets in the first two Tests

It was another very close game and the wicket of Angelo Mathews was a big one. The nature of the pitch meant you always had a chance and that's something that I believed in and as long as I can bowl my best ball then hopefully that can be threatening enough to get anybody out.

We sat down at tea and decided that I was going to bowl around the wicket to Mathews as a change and it managed to work, which was great. Angelo is a massive player for them and it was a big wicket for us. Once we'd got him out then we felt we were right on top.

They needed about 80 runs with five wickets left but you always believe that if you can get one of those guys out, particularly Mathews, then you can bowl them out. But they were playing so well and both batsmen were pretty set.

Thankfully, I came on and was able to get him out so it was great for me, personally, but more so for the team. We knew if we stayed patient then a chance would definitely come.

1:37 England completed a rare series win in Sri Lanka early on day five in Kandy England completed a rare series win in Sri Lanka early on day five in Kandy

There was plenty of talk about how much we used the sweep shot in Kandy but it wasn't something we'd really talked about. Jos Buttler used it really well in the first innings but it wasn't just Jos, it was before that as well with the way Burnsy and Keats played as well.

In these conditions, it's a big shot and although we lost a lot of wickets playing the shot, we ended up scoring at a quick rate because of it. Ultimately, that won us the game. It's not that we go out and just think we're going to sweep, it's more adapting to the bowlers and how they're bowling, the conditions.

It wasn't an easy wicket to play straight bat shots with the ball spinning so much and how slow it was so we adapted and it's great to have a side that can do that. When you've got players like Jos who will adapt and play according to the conditions then it gives everyone else confidence.

Jos Buttler was one of numerous England players to use the sweep shot to good effect

It's on to Colombo now and we want to go out to win the game - the most important things for us now is to win the series 3-0. We want to go forward with confidence. We've sometimes let ourselves down a bit when we've already won a series, we've not played as well as we can so we need to make sure we play well and win this game. Sri Lanka will come back stronger so we're going to have to bring our 'A' game again.

We had a charity quiz the other night for Movember UK and we invited some of the ex-England players and stuff like that, we had a good laugh and a good time and most importantly we raised money for charity. I was one of the quiz masters with Broady, Jimmy and Leachy, I can't remember who won but it was pretty tight in the end. It was cool.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket Live on

Other than that it's been pretty chilled, we arrived in Colombo on Monday and it's been quite tiring because the weather has been quite hot, the travel and the boys are a bit tired after the last game. We've got a couple of days now to recharge our batteries, that's what we going to do and then make sure we're ready for that third Test.