Jonny Bairstow says losing England wicketkeeping role was hard to take

Jonny Bairstow has admitted that being replaced by Ben Foakes as England’s Test wicketkeeper was “hard to take”.

With Bairstow injured, Foakes deputised in the first Test in Sri Lanka and a man-of-the-match performance saw him retain his place for the second Test in Kandy.

Captain Joe Root confirmed that Bairstow will return to the side as England go in search of a series whitewash for the third Test but will play purely as a batsman, at No 3, with Foakes keeping the gloves.

"It's an opportunity to go out and play some good cricket, be able to go out and score some big runs, that's how I'm viewing it," Bairstow told Sky Sports.

"If I'm not keeping wicket then so be it. Ben's come in and he's done well and, like people have said, I've not really done too much wrong when it's come to keeping over the last two or three years.

Ben Foakes has replaced Bairstow behind the stumps

"That is, in some ways, hard to take because it's not like you've had a massive dip in form so therefore it's your fault. Injuries happen, people come in and do well and that's professional sport.

"Naturally you're disappointed. You look at it over a period of time, whether that be the one-dayers where you come in for one game, do alright and then someone else is back fit so you drop out, but it's the way it's happened and the way it's turned out."

