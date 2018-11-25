PODCAST: Jos Buttler's superb cricket brain and Sri Lanka's no-ball problems

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

Dominant England are six wickets away from inflicting a whitewash on Sri Lanka after forging a powerful position on day three in Colombo.

The first hour aside, the tourists held sway with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes constructing a stand that helped England set Sri Lanka 327 to win. By stumps the home side had slumped to 53-4.

Former England batsman Nick Compton joins Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to run the rule over proceedings, in particular…

- the secret behind Buttler's successful change of batting approach

- Stokes' 'three' innings - and Sri Lanka's problems with front-foot no-balls

- whether the third/fourth umpire should be more proactive and call no-balls

- how Dilruwan Perera has taken over the mantle of Sri Lanka's senior bowler

- their reflections on England Women's World Twenty20 campaign

