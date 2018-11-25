PODCAST: England's resilience, Joe Root's leadership and Keaton Jennings' brilliance

Alec Stewart joins Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to talk through Joe Root coming into his own as captain, who England's premier spinner is and Keaton Jennings' brilliance at short leg.

Alec and Bob both hailed the resilience and performance in physically and mentally-challenging conditions after Root's side became the first English team to seal a series whitewash in Asia.

Sri Lanka's poor decision-making, including Roshen Silva's call for a second run that saw Kusal Mendis run out for 86 on day four, and reckless shots cost them, with Bob saying that it proved to be a series of missed opportunities for the hosts.

Thoughts then turned to England's three spinners and who is in pole position to be picked for the Ashes if just one slower bowler is to be selected, with Moeen Ali topping both Alec's and Bob's lists and Jack Leach coming in ahead of Adil Rashid.

Alec was also full of praise for Root and his leadership skills, saying that the batsman is moulding the team into his own, being able to makes his own decision with a clear mind now that Alastair Cook has retired.

The pair also spoke about England's new more aggressive style of play, if they will adopt that method in the Ashes, how important the toss remains in Test cricket, and if Jennings' excellence at short leg has made him undroppable.

Watch England's three-Test series in the Caribbean live on Sky Sports in January and February.