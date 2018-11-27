PODCAST: Jason Roy to earn Test call? Is Ben Stokes England's enforcer?

1:21 Alec Stewart says Jason Roy would be prepared to bat anywhere if he earned a Test call-up for England's January series in the Caribbean Alec Stewart says Jason Roy would be prepared to bat anywhere if he earned a Test call-up for England's January series in the Caribbean

England are toasting their first away Test series win since 2016 - but how will they tinker with their team for the challenges against Windies and Australia to come?

DOWNLOAD THE CRICKET DEBATE PODCAST HERE

Alec Stewart, Bob Willis and Charles Colvile mulled over that on The Cricket Debate after England's triumph in Sri Lanka, pondering whether Jason Roy will come into contention for a top-order spot when Joe Root's men visit the Caribbean in January, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

With the Ashes at home next summer fast approaching, Bob says Adil Rashid - part of a three-pronged spin attack in Sri Lanka alongside Moeen Ali and Jack Leach - could be vulnerable, unless England opt to drop Keaton Jennings or Rory Burns from their opening berth.

Will Adil Rashid remain a permanent fixture in England's Test team?

Alec, meanwhile, reckons Sam Curran, who has starred for England in his brief Test career to date but missed the final match in Colombo with a side strain, could struggle to get back into the XI immediately, such is the competition for places.

Also on the agenda…

Will Jonny Bairstow become England's long-term No 3?

Is Ben Foakes in Alan Knott and Jack Russell's class as a wicketkeeper?

Is Ben Stokes now England's enforcer and third seamer?

Will Joe Denly be dropped from the squad to tour the Caribbean?

Watch England's three-Test series in the Caribbean live on Sky Sports in January and February.