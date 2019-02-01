Cricket News

Windies vs England: All you need to know from day two in Antigua

Watch day three of the second Test between Windies and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Saturday

Last Updated: 01/02/19 10:58pm
3:14
The pick of the action from day two of the second Test in Antigua
The pick of the action from day two of the second Test in Antigua

Stuart Broad eclipses Kapil Dev, Nasser Hussain remembers yesteryear, Darren Bravo digs in on a decidedly difficult deck - all you need to know from day two of the second Test in Antigua.

The Report

It was a day of frustration for England's bowlers as Windies ground out a first-innings lead of 85 runs on day two in Antigua, writes Sam Drury.

The tourists dropped three catches, two off the impressive Stuart Broad (3-42) and the other off James Anderson, while there were numerous near-misses as the Windies closed on 272-6 to strengthen their grip on the second Test.

England's seamers pressed and probed unrelentingly on an unpredictable surface, but although no Windies batsman reached 50, in Kraigg Brathwaite (49) and Darren Bravo (33no from 165 balls), in particular, the hosts had the players willing to take their time and wear England down in painstaking fashion.

February 2, 2019, 1:30pm

Moment of the Day

The 60th over as Broad bowled beautifully.

Having been frustrated in the morning session as John Campell successfully overturned a caught-behind dismissal and Jos Buttler dropped the same batsman at slip, Broad was finally rewarded.
0:42
Stuart had Shai Hope caught behind...
Stuart had Shai Hope caught behind...

The seamer nearly induced Shai Hope's edge from the first ball with a cutter but found it next up.

Then, after getting a delivery to rear up off a length, take Roston Chase's edge and fly through the slips, he banished the batsman a ball later with a delivery that shot through low.

Another crackerjack lifting delivery accounted for Shane Dowrich later on but it was that two-wicket over that showed once again that the decision to leave Broad out in Barbados looks increasingly folly.
0:44
And castled Chase with a ball that stayed low!
And castled Chase with a ball that stayed low!

Stats of the Day

Broad is up to seventh on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers - his three scalps on Friday taking him past Kapil Dev's 434. Windies great Courtney Walsh, on 519, is the England man's next target.

Talking Point

The pitch.

Sure, it's fun to watch batsmen seeing the ball shooting off a length one minute (Dowrich) and then having to deal with balls keeping low (Chase) but we're only on day two. Is this surface fit for Test cricket?

Paul Collingwood says no: "It really is poor. It makes for compelling viewing but is it great for Test cricket? No it's not!
0:33
Dowrich was dismissed by Broad from another brute of a ball
Dowrich was dismissed by Broad from another brute of a ball

"If you are playing in that match it is bordering on dangerous at times. There were balls going up to the top glove on day one - serious, serious bounce. To me it isn't suitable.

"These kinds of pitches on days four and five, sure, but not on days one and two. You wouldn't want this every single game."

Bravo wore one on the arm from Broad while batting on this fruity strip but battled to 33 from 165 deliveries by stumps to show that you don't have to go the Jonny Bairstow "kitchen sink" route.

Broad says Bravo (pictured) showed great fight
Broad says Bravo (pictured) showed great fight

What they said

STUART BROAD: "We've given it absolutely everything. Everyone can hold their head up really high in the changing room; we tried everything. All the bowlers ran in with heart and spirit, the fielders dived around all day."

KRAIGG BRATHWAITE: "I think 85 runs is a good lead; the pitch is difficult, especially once the bowlers put it in a full area. It is offering a lot for the pacers. Bravo was very impressive and I back him to carry on. I don't think the pitch will get any worse - I think it will stay the same."

PAUL COLLINGWOOD: "England will sit in the dressing room saying 'we've had bad luck all day'. There have been a number of chances that have gone close and a couple of dropped catches - but they'll be saying 'look, we're in this. There were some high-class spells there - who'd have thought Broad would only get three wickets? He deserved a five-for."

Tweets of the Day

Broad was ecstatic in the second session but not so in the first after a glut of near misses!

Broad's dismissal of Chase made Nasser Hussain remember the grubber Carl Hooper bowled to him all those years ago..

The pitch has got people talking...

Michael Vaughan wonders whether England would have shown Darren Bravo's application...

Meanwhile, over in Bangladesh...

Watch day three of the second Test between Windies and England, in Antigua, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Saturday.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

