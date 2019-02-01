Windies vs England: All you need to know from day two in Antigua

3:14 The pick of the action from day two of the second Test in Antigua The pick of the action from day two of the second Test in Antigua

Stuart Broad eclipses Kapil Dev, Nasser Hussain remembers yesteryear, Darren Bravo digs in on a decidedly difficult deck - all you need to know from day two of the second Test in Antigua.

It was a day of frustration for England's bowlers as Windies ground out a first-innings lead of 85 runs on day two in Antigua, writes Sam Drury.

The tourists dropped three catches, two off the impressive Stuart Broad (3-42) and the other off James Anderson, while there were numerous near-misses as the Windies closed on 272-6 to strengthen their grip on the second Test.

England's seamers pressed and probed unrelentingly on an unpredictable surface, but although no Windies batsman reached 50, in Kraigg Brathwaite (49) and Darren Bravo (33no from 165 balls), in particular, the hosts had the players willing to take their time and wear England down in painstaking fashion.

Moment of the Day

The 60th over as Broad bowled beautifully.

Having been frustrated in the morning session as John Campell successfully overturned a caught-behind dismissal and Jos Buttler dropped the same batsman at slip, Broad was finally rewarded.

0:42 Stuart had Shai Hope caught behind... Stuart had Shai Hope caught behind...

The seamer nearly induced Shai Hope's edge from the first ball with a cutter but found it next up.

Then, after getting a delivery to rear up off a length, take Roston Chase's edge and fly through the slips, he banished the batsman a ball later with a delivery that shot through low.

Another crackerjack lifting delivery accounted for Shane Dowrich later on but it was that two-wicket over that showed once again that the decision to leave Broad out in Barbados looks increasingly folly.

0:44 And castled Chase with a ball that stayed low! And castled Chase with a ball that stayed low!

Stats of the Day

Broad is up to seventh on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers - his three scalps on Friday taking him past Kapil Dev's 434. Windies great Courtney Walsh, on 519, is the England man's next target.

Buttler's drop of Campbell was the 96th dropped catch off Broad's bowling in his career. Since the start of 2006 no other bowler has had as many catches dropped off his bowling. Anderson—with 83—is the next most. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/1rB56n0cIG — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 1, 2019

Buttler is often described as having a safe pair of hands but since the start of last year he has the worst catch success percentage of any England fielder with 10+ catches. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/ytAlcmYP1K — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 1, 2019

*by different, we of course mean slower — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 1, 2019

Talking Point

The pitch.

Sure, it's fun to watch batsmen seeing the ball shooting off a length one minute (Dowrich) and then having to deal with balls keeping low (Chase) but we're only on day two. Is this surface fit for Test cricket?

Paul Collingwood says no: "It really is poor. It makes for compelling viewing but is it great for Test cricket? No it's not!

0:33 Dowrich was dismissed by Broad from another brute of a ball Dowrich was dismissed by Broad from another brute of a ball

"If you are playing in that match it is bordering on dangerous at times. There were balls going up to the top glove on day one - serious, serious bounce. To me it isn't suitable.

"These kinds of pitches on days four and five, sure, but not on days one and two. You wouldn't want this every single game."

Bravo wore one on the arm from Broad while batting on this fruity strip but battled to 33 from 165 deliveries by stumps to show that you don't have to go the Jonny Bairstow "kitchen sink" route.

Broad says Bravo (pictured) showed great fight

What they said

STUART BROAD: "We've given it absolutely everything. Everyone can hold their head up really high in the changing room; we tried everything. All the bowlers ran in with heart and spirit, the fielders dived around all day."

KRAIGG BRATHWAITE: "I think 85 runs is a good lead; the pitch is difficult, especially once the bowlers put it in a full area. It is offering a lot for the pacers. Bravo was very impressive and I back him to carry on. I don't think the pitch will get any worse - I think it will stay the same."

PAUL COLLINGWOOD: "England will sit in the dressing room saying 'we've had bad luck all day'. There have been a number of chances that have gone close and a couple of dropped catches - but they'll be saying 'look, we're in this. There were some high-class spells there - who'd have thought Broad would only get three wickets? He deserved a five-for."

Tweets of the Day

Broad was ecstatic in the second session but not so in the first after a glut of near misses!

Thought I'd take a quick pic of Stuart Broad in the outfield right now. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/wABTXzmLWw — BeingOutsideCricket (@OutsideCricket) February 1, 2019

Lots of time for a Test player called John Campbell. More international cricketers should be named after chartered accountants from Lewisham. #WIvENG — 🏏 (@365NotOut) January 31, 2019

All cricket should just be Broad bowling to Campbell. — Tom Evans (@TomEvansEcho) February 1, 2019

Broad's dismissal of Chase made Nasser Hussain remember the grubber Carl Hooper bowled to him all those years ago..

Is it too soon to put this out there ?? pic.twitter.com/Or0p7HlZ2T — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 1, 2019

The pitch has got people talking...

This pitch is so bad and that’s coming from a fast bowler — Graham Onions (@BunnyOnions) February 1, 2019

Michael Vaughan wonders whether England would have shown Darren Bravo's application...

No luck & dropped chances will be the story from #Antigua today .. but do you all think any England top order player would be 25 no off 130 balls like Bravo !!! Small observation from Aussie ..... #WIvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, over in Bangladesh...

