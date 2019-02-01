Stuart Broad says England can win second Test - but need a 'batting hero' against Windies

Stuart Broad says England need a "hero" with the bat as they look to pull off a comeback victory over Windies in the second Test in Antigua.

Windies, led by a rearguard action from Darren Bravo (33no off 165 balls), battled to 272-6 on a difficult pitch on day two to carve out a lead of 85.

Broad, who picked up three wickets and came close to plenty more, says England have the bowling attack to level the series - if one of their batsmen can play an "outstanding" innings at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"We are still in this game, there is a lot fight in that dressing room," Broad, whose side are 1-0 down in the three-match series, told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Anything can happen. If someone plays an outstanding knock we can still win this Test. If we give ourselves a chance of 140 or above we know we are a good team when the pressure is on.

"I look back to that India game at Edgbaston [last summer] when we defended under 200 - we can take a lot of spirit from that.

"We need someone to be a bit of hero with the bat and get us a competitive total as I think we have enough in the bowling unit to put some pressure on a day-four pitch.

"We have the talent in the batting for someone to play a knock that goes down in history, although it might not take that to win this Test match.

"There are two ways to play on this pitch - Bravo's way of grinding it out, he showed great fight and character in getting through that last session.

Darren Bravo dug in for Windies on day two in Antigua

"But you can see a Jonny Bairstow, a Joe Buttler, a Ben Stokes lighting this place up for a quick hundred and that really puts us in a good position.

"[Saturday morning] has to go our way but it can easily do that on this pitch."

Windies batsmen played and missed 103 times on Friday, but Broad explained why England were reluctant to pitch the ball up further.

"We could have gone a bit fuller but our batsmen felt the fuller balls were the ones you could score off," said Broad, whose team were rolled for 187 on day one.

I tried a couple of quicker leg-cutters and that seemed to respond well to the pitch so that proves to me the pitch has dried out a lot. Stuart Broad

"We have seen that with a lot of runs down the ground when you have over-pitched slightly. You can control the game from length.

"We've given it absolutely everything. Everyone can hold their head up really high in the changing room.

"We [dropped a couple of] chances and can only blame ourselves for that and I think we deserved more than six wickets but we kept going.

"That is a good sign of a team."

