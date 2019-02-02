Jason Holder says 'long, hard talk' turned around Windies' Test fortunes

2:59 West Indies captain Jason Holder talks to Darren Ganga after the Windies' brilliant series win over England. West Indies captain Jason Holder talks to Darren Ganga after the Windies' brilliant series win over England.

Jason Holder says a "long, hard talk" was key in Windies' turnaround after they sealed a series win over England in Antigua.

Windies were thumped in Test series in India and Bangladesh before Christmas - skipper Holder missing the latter contest through injury - with two innings defeats in that time.

But Holder's men are now toasting victory over England, after backing up their 381-run win in Barbados with a 10-wicket success at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"We are hungry for success. This group has been together for a year and half, two years and we have been doing some exceptional things," said the 27-year-old.

"The way we ended last year was a bit daunting, a bit disappointing, everybody wanted to turn things around so credit to the boys for the way they fought back.

"The guys had a long hard talk in the dressing room and it was something that was really needed to get some honesty in the dressing room.

"Credit to each and every individual and the management staff."

Holder scored a double century in Windies' win in Barbados before taking four wickets in England's second innings in Antigua as the tourists were bowled out for 132.

Holder is also top of the ICC's Test all-rounder rankings, having supplanted Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

"It's been an up-and-down journey and one I have thoroughly enjoyed," added the all-rounder, who has steered Windies to just their third victory in 16 Test series.

"It's been challenging and I am not one to shy away from challenges. I am really proud of myself for the way I have stuck it through. I've been through some very tough days.

"Credit to my team-mates for helping me get through it. I can't be here without them. They deserve all the credit and hopefully we can stay together in the years to come.

"We want consistency, we want to move up the rankings. We need to continue the process and start afresh in [the third Test in] St Lucia."

Windies seamer Alzarri Joseph's mother, Sharon, passed away ahead of the third day's play in Antigua - Joseph playing on to take two wickets, including England captain Joe Root.

"We all rallied round one another and wanted to do it for [Joseph's mother]," said Holder.

"For Alzarri to come out after that news, start the day and bowl the way he did was exceptional. Credit to him, this is for him and his family."

