Trevor Bayliss defends England's selection for Test defeats in Barbados and Antigua

Head coach Trevor Bayliss has defended England's selections in the first two Tests against Windies, despite his side suffering two comprehensive defeats.

After a 381-run loss in Barbados, England were beaten by 10 wickets in Antigua to hand the hosts the series with a game to spare.

However, Bayliss argued that it was the performance of the players rather than the make-up of the team that cost England.

"We've got selection right if everyone performed well," he told Sky Sports.

"That's the way it goes, if you select guys and they don't perform well then you can always say at the end of the game that we didn't get it right. I'm not sure exactly what we could have done in this game.

"It's been our batting that has let us down for sure, we've made the change at the top of the order for this match in very difficult conditions. Let's move on to the next one and hope (the pitch) is a little bit flatter - but if the same thing happens then we have got problems."

Bayliss also admitted that the number of overs James Anderson and Ben Stokes have had to bowl in the first couple of games is a concern and said that the pair were still feeling the affects of the exploits in the first Test at the beginning of the match in Antigua.

Ben Stokes has bowled 77.3 overs across the first two Tests

"Certainly, I think that probably had a little bit of play in this match as well," he added. "They were a little bit stiff to begin with.

"Bodies have been a bit sore since the first once and with Broady bowling 36 overs in this match as well, hopefully there is enough time for them to get over that and be ready for the next one.

"[Broad] is a quality bowler, he put a lot of pressure on the opposition and went past the bat a fair bit. (But) I think the Windies showed us how to bowl, they were hitting the wicket a lot today and we weren't up to it."

