South Africa earn dramatic seven-run win over Pakistan to clinch T20I series

South Africa clinched a tense seven-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I after the visitors suffered a dramatic collapse in Johannesburg.

Stand-in captain David Miller struck a brilliant unbeaten 65 from 29 balls, including smashing 29 off the final over of the innings, to help the Proteas set Shoaib Malik's side 189 to win and draw level in the three-match series.

The visitors looked to be easing towards victory, with Babar Azam striking a dazzling 90 off 58 balls but, when the opener was caught off Beuran Hendricks, Pakistan lost 6-34 in the final 24 balls of the innings to bring their run of 11 consecutive T20I series wins to an abrupt end.

With Faf du Plessis rested, Janneman Malan was handed his T20I debut for South Africa at the top of the order and he enjoyed a confident beginning to his international career, sharing a 58-run, first-wicket partnership with Reeza Hendricks.

However, after striking five boundaries, the 22-year-old went for one shot too many - coming down the pitch to spinner Imad Wasim and was easily stumped for 33.

Rassie van der Dussen came out swinging and his blossoming stand with Hendricks was only ended when the former called for a quick single and ran out the opener - Shadab Khan running around from point to splatter the stumps.

The Proteas lost their third wicket soon after as Van der Dussen's swashbuckling innings came to an end when he skied a delivery from the returning Shaheen Afridi and was well caught by Imad.

Babar Azam has a T20I best score of 97 for Pakistan

Miller did not allow a brief rain delay to ruin his rhythm - he hit five sixes in total, three of them off Usman Shinwari in the final over to take the hosts to a challenging 188-3.

Faced with a daunting target to stay in the three-match 20-over series, Babar and Fakhar Zaman put on 45 runs for the first wicket before the latter was easily caught on the boundary off Beuran Hendricks.

Babar took control of the visitors' chase - his blistering innings including 13 fours and a six but, with the target in sight, he hit Beuran Hendricks straight to Junior Dala at midwicket.

It was the start of a calamitous collapse with Asif Ali, captain Malik, Imad and Hasan Ali all departing for single figures and Hussain Talat bowled by Chris Morris (2-36) for a well-made 55, as Pakistan crumbled in a chaotic end to the match.

