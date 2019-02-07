Australia assistant coach David Saker resigns six months ahead of the Ashes

David Saker was formerly a bowling coach with England

Australia assistant coach David Saker has announced his resignation just six months before the Ashes series in England.

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Saker would leave the post after a home season in which Australia's fast bowlers were criticised for going six Test matches without an lbw decision against India and Sri Lanka.

Head coach Justin Langer said he reached a mutual agreement with Saker - England's former bowling coach - that it was time for the pair to part ways.

"David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it's the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team," Langer said in the statement.

Troy Cooley will serve as acting bowing coach on the upcoming limited-overs tour of India, as well as for the ODIs against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Langer is likely to hire a new bowling coach ahead of the team's marathon tour of England, during which Australia will defend both the World Cup and Ashes.

