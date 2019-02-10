PODCAST: Bob Willis and Gareth Batty on Mark Wood's searing spell

Bob Willis says Mark Wood is a potential 'Ashes game changer' and that it is vital England look after the searing seamer.

That's what the Sky Cricket expert told The Cricket Debate on Sunday night after the Durham dynamo returned to Test cricket with a bang, taking a maiden five-for while ruffling up Windies with his express pace.

England closed day two of the third Test in St Lucia on 19-0 in their second innings, a lead of 142, having skittled the hosts for 154, with off-spinner Moeen Ali proving a fine foil for Wood with four wickets.

- how Wood bowled "sensationally" and looked smooth due to lengthening his run-up...

- why bowling the quick in short bursts is the best way to keep him on the park

- how a lot of planning went into Ali having Kraigg Brathwaite caught on the slog

- why Ali is now undoubtedly England's best spinner and what impact Saqlain Mushtaq has had on his game

- England's tip-top catching, including great grabs from Stuart Broad and James Anderson

- why Windies are lacking a little in this Test with skipper Jason Holder banned

- another England batting collapse as the tourists slipped from 231-4 to 277 all out

- how Windies seamer Kemar Roach is able to get so much shape on the ball - and how he could swing a tangerine!

