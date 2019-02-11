PODCAST: Should Joe Root bat at No 3 for England? Plus, Joe Denly's maiden Test fifty

Joe Root completed his 16th Test ton in St Lucia - but should he be batting a spot higher in the order?

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

That was discussed by Bob Willis, Alec Stewart and Charles Colvile on Monday's Cricket Debate, which you can DOWNLOAD AS A PODCAST HERE!

Root scored an unbeaten 111 from the No 4 berth as England closed day three of the third Test against Windies on 325-4, a lead of 448.

W Indies vs England Live on

Bob, Charles and Surrey director of cricket Stewart also mulled over...

- why Root's innings is testament to hard work and spending time in the middle

- why is Jonny Bairstow down at No 7? Alec says the lowest he should be in the order is No 5, even if he is keeping wicket

- whether Joe Denly has nailed an Ashes berth after scoring a maiden Test fifty?

- how Windies are missing captain Jason Holder in a Test they look destined to lose

3:11 The action from day three of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia The action from day three of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia

- the fascinating duel between Ben Stokes and Windies quick Shannon Gabriel

- why a 'reconstruction job' is needed for Keaton Jennings to return to international cricket

- how England should manage players dropped from the Test team when they return to their counties

- when Root will declare on day four in St Lucia

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

Cricket Debate Live on

Watch day four of the third Test between Windies and England, in St Lucia, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 1.30pm on Tuesday.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.