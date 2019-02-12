PODCAST: Bob Willis and Vikram Solanki on England's winter and James Anderson's longer run-up

England won four of their six Tests this winter – but that only tells half the story.

A whitewash win in Sri Lanka looked set to be followed by a whitewash defeat in the Caribbean before Joe Root's century and Mark Wood's searing five-for helped the tourists to a consolation 232-run win in the final fixture in St Lucia - the visitors sealing victory on day four.

DOWNLOAD THE CRICKET DEBATE PODCAST HERE as Bob Willis, Charles Colvile and former Surrey, Worcestershire and England batsman Vikram Solanki reflect on the team's recent overseas tours.

Bob doesn't hold back on the selectors!

4:37 The action from day four of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia The action from day four of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia

The trio also discuss...

- How England showed resilience to fight back in the final Test

- How much progress are the team making?

- How Wood's scintillating spell teed up England's victory

- Why did James Anderson tinker with his run-up - and how did it look to former fast bowler Bob?

0:38 Moeen Ali took a spectacular catch to dismiss John Campbell in the third Test between Windies and England in St Lucia Moeen Ali took a spectacular catch to dismiss John Campbell in the third Test between Windies and England in St Lucia

- How disappointing it is that Windies batsman Shai Hope has hit a slump in Test cricket

- Is this a false dawn for Windies - or can they kick on from this series success?

- The mentality of modern-day batsmen

- What next for Sam Curran and Adil Rashid?

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

England now turn their attentions to the white-ball leg of their tour of the Caribbean.

W Indies vs England Live on

Watch the first one-day international between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 20.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.