Joe Root is England's rock, says Eoin Morgan after first ODI win over Windies

Joe Root struck nine fours in his innings of 102 off 97 deliveries

England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Joe Root as "our rock" after the tourists' record-breaking win in the first one-day international against Windies.

Root and Jason Roy hit centuries as England completed the biggest chase in their history after being set 361 to go 1-0 up in the series.

Chris Gayle struck 12 sixes for Windies on his way to 135 as the hosts posted 360-8 but Roy (123) responded with a 65-ball ton and shared a century stand with Root (102).

"For Jason to go on and play such a commanding innings really set us up for such a big run chase," said Morgan.

"It's amazing, the way he plays. To come out and show the courage he does and the trust that he does. It's brilliant.

"People will forget Joe scored a hundred there too, he made it look very easy, but we're so fortunate to have a guy like that who can be our rock. He's no slouch."

Jonny Bairstow (34) helped set the tone for the chase in an eye-catching opening stand of 91 with Roy that encouraged Morgan to draw comparisons between the pair and Gayle.

"The manner we started set the tone of the innings, Jason and Jonny were outstanding," said Morgan.

"They do show similar attributes to Chris, who's been doing it for 20 years. That ability to put your best ball away for four or six is heart-breaking as a bowler.

"To have guys like that continuously putting pressure on your opening bowlers is not only difficult to play against but difficult to captain against as well."

