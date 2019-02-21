England rest Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for Windies T20 series

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will return home after the final ODI against the Windies

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be rested for England's T20 series against Windies next month, with Sam Billings and Dawid Malan called up in their place.

Both Buttler and Stokes will return home after the fifth and final ODI against Windies on March 2 in St Lucia.

Jason Roy, who scored his seventh ODI in England's six-wicket series opening victory in Barbados on Wednesday, will also miss the T20 matches to attend the birth of his first child.

Billings and Malan have both been included in the 14-man squad for the first time since last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Dawid Malan impressed in a T20 series against New Zealand in February last year

Batsman Malan scored 78 on his T20 international debut against South Africa in Cardiff in June 2017, and he then struck three fifties in four innings during the T20 tri-series in Australia and New Zealand last February.

Billings, a wicket-keeper who plays for county side Kent, has made 18 T20 international appearances, scoring just one fifty and averaging 13.06 with the bat.

England's T20 squad to face Windes: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), David Willey (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham).