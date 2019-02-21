England Women to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March

England Women will travel to Sri Lanka after their series in India

England Women will play three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka in March as they bid to bolster their position in the ICC Women's Championship.

Heather Knight's team will also play three IT20s following on from their tour of India, which gets underway on Friday in Mumbai.

The ODI series against India and Sri Lanka offer England - currently seventh in the table - the chance to climb up the rankings.

March 13: Warm-Up fixture, Colombo

March 16: 1st ODI, Sri Lanka Women v England Women, MRICS Sooriyawewa, Hambantota, 4.20am

March 18: 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka Women v England Women, MRICS Sooriyawewa, Hambantota, 4.20am

March 21: 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka Women v England Women, MGC Katunayake, Colombo, 4.20am

March 24: 1st IT20, Sri Lanka Women v England Women, Colts Colombo, 4.30am

March 26: 2nd IT20, Sri Lanka Women v England Women, Colts Colombo, 4.30am

March 28: 3rd IT20, Sri Lanka Women v England Women, SSC Colombo, 4.30am