Sheldon Cottrell celebrates with military march and salute celebration as his 5-46 help Windies to series-levelling win

0:25 Watch Sheldon Cottrell's flamboyant celebration here! Watch Sheldon Cottrell's flamboyant celebration here!

Windies paceman Sheldon Cottrell - we salute you!

The 29-year-old, a member of the Jamaica Defence League, had plenty of opportunity to roll out his trademark celebration - featuring a military march and salute - as he bagged career-best figures of 5-46 in the second ODI.

His haul helped Windies to a series-levelling, 26-run victory as England finished on 262 all out after being set 290 to win.

You can watch Cottrell's flamboyant celebration by clicking on the video above.

6:09 Watch the action from Barbados as the Windies take on England in the second ODI Watch the action from Barbados as the Windies take on England in the second ODI

The seamer made a mockery of his omission from the series opener, removing openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow with the new ball, dismissing Eoin Morgan and finishing with two more at the death.

His efforts helped Windies seal their first ODI win over England since 2014.

Watch the third ODI between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm on Monday.