AB de Villiers joins Middlesex for part of 2019 Vitality Blast

AB de Villiers has joined Middlesex for part of the 2019 Vitality Blast

Middlesex have signed South African batsman AB de Villiers for the first seven rounds of their 2019 Vitality Blast campaign.

The 35-year-old will also be available for the latter stages of the tournament should the London side qualify from the group stage.

De Villiers smashed the fastest ODI hundred, from just 31 balls, for South Africa against Windies in Johannesburg in 2015.

The right-hander, who retired from all forms of international cricket last year, has also scored almost 4,000 runs in the IPL since its inception in 2008.

De Villiers scored 22 Test centuries for South Africa

De Villiers said: "I have always wanted to play county cricket, and I am very much looking forward to joining Middlesex for the Vitality Blast.

"Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege, and I'm looking forward to the match at Richmond, a beautiful ground in south-west London. That will be a great experience."

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said: "It's exciting for all here at Middlesex to announce the arrival of AB de Villiers for the T20 Blast this season.

"It's a great opportunity for some of our younger players to pick the brain of one of the best players to have graced the game of cricket and for the support staff to work with him as well.

"I look forward to working with AB this season and can't wait to watch one of my favourite modern-day batsmen up close and personal."