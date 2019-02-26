Bumble hosts his version of The Indoor League in Grenada - with ring toss and arm wrestling!

3:27 David Lloyd rolls out his best Fred Trueman impression as he hosts an impromptu version of The Indoor League in Grenada! David Lloyd rolls out his best Fred Trueman impression as he hosts an impromptu version of The Indoor League in Grenada!

David Lloyd can rarely resist impersonating Fred Trueman - and had good reason to as he hosted a version of The Indoor League in the Caribbean!

Bumble propped himself up at the bar, performed his best Yorkshire accent and commentated as punters squared off in darts, whippet racing - are you sure that's a whippet? - ring toss and arm wrestling.

Fast-bowling great Trueman, who passed away in 2006, helmed the pub-games competition between 1972 and 1977 - whereas Bumble took charge for a short time earlier this week in Grenada, the venue for England's third and fourth one-day internationals against Windies.

The third ODI was a damp squib - washed out without a ball being bowled - but the same cannot be said of Bumble's Indoor League, with a victor in the ring toss and a ding-dong battle in the arm wrestling!

Mr Lloyd was flagging by the end of it - must be something to do with those empty glasses, eh Bumble?...

