Lord's recognises outstanding performances in one-day games

England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates World Cup final success in 2017

Centuries and five-wicket hauls in men's and women's one-day internationals have been recognised on new honours boards in the home and away dressing rooms at Lord's.

Previously only achievements in Test matches were officially recorded within the dressing rooms, but the changes have been made as part of a refurbishment of the facilities ahead of the 2019 season.

All-time greats such as Michael Atherton, Ricky Ponting and Muttiah Muralitharan did not make it onto the board when only Test match feats were recorded.

But they are now among the names who appear above the doors leading out to the players' balconies in the Lord's Pavilion, due to their performances in ODIs.

The changes also mean that Anya Shrubsole's famous figures of 6-46, which helped England beat India in the 2017 World Cup final, are now on the wall.

Michael Atherton is now on the honours board at Lord's, thanks to a century against West Indies in 1995

Australia's Lisa Keightley and the English trio of Claire Taylor, Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins are the first women's players to be on the board for scoring ODI centuries.

Guy Lavender, MCC chief executive and secretary, said on lords.org: "We are delighted to now be able to recognise the same achievements for One-Day Internationals as we have done for Test matches for many years.

"This is a landmark moment for Lord's, with women's cricket now documented in the dressing rooms for the first time."