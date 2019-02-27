England smash ODI-record 24 sixes against Windies in Grenada, with Jos Buttler hitting half of them!

0:34 Jos Butter hits England's 24th six of the innings to take them past the world record for the most maximums in ODI Jos Butter hits England's 24th six of the innings to take them past the world record for the most maximums in ODI

England smashed an ODI-record 24 sixes against Windies in Grenada - with Jos Buttler's 12th maximum taking them to the milestone.

Buttler, who smoked a magnificent 150 from 77 deliveries in the fourth ODI on Wednesday, blasted Carlos Brathwaite into the stands to take England past the 23 sixes Windies had racked up against them in the series opener in Barbados a week ago.

Watch Buttler's record-breaking six in the video above.

2:28 Buttler scored his seventh ODI hundred from just 60 deliveries Buttler scored his seventh ODI hundred from just 60 deliveries

Buttler's dozen maximums were backed up by six from skipper Eoin Morgan (103), four from Jonny Bairstow (56) and two from Alex Hales (82), the latter opening up in the absence of the injured Jason Roy.

Buttler and Morgan shared a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket as England amassed 418-6, their third highest total in the format, after the world-record 481-6 and 444-3 they thumped against Australia and Pakistan in 2018 and 2016 respectively, both at Trent Bridge.

