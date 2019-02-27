Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan smashed centuries as England posted 418-6 in fourth ODI

5:50 Watch the action from Grenada as the Windies take on England in the fourth ODI. Watch the action from Grenada as the Windies take on England in the fourth ODI.

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan hit tons and England smashed an ODI-record 24 sixes as the tourists posted 418-6 in Grenada.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Buttler accelerated remarkably from 45 off 42 balls to 150 off 76 before he was bowled 77th ball by Carlos Brathwaite in the fourth ODI.

The 28-year-old brought up his hundred from 60 balls as he hit the fastest ODI century in the West Indies - and Morgan followed suit, bringing up his three figures with a huge maximum over long-on.

One-Day International Cricket Live on

The England captain holed out for 103 but Buttler continued, finishing with 12 sixes in a brilliant knock - the latter hit England's record 24th maximum as they exceeded the 23 Windies managed in the first ODI of the series.

The visitors' reshuffled opening pair of Jonny Bairstow (56) and Alex Hales (82) put on 100 for the first wicket, with the former dominating the partnership as he brought up a swash-buckling half-century off 31 balls.

Hales kept his place in the side, as Jason Roy was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and made the most of his opportunity - before falling short of his hundred when Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant leaping catch in the deep.

1:21 Chris Gayle interrupts Nick Knight and Rob Key's pre-match discussion ahead of the fourth ODI between Windies and England. Chris Gayle interrupts Nick Knight and Rob Key's pre-match discussion ahead of the fourth ODI between Windies and England.

Having temporarily tied England down, Windies' bowlers struggled to find the right length as Morgan and Buttler shattered 204 off 20.2 overs for the fourth wicket.

Watch continued coverage of the fourth ODI live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404).

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.