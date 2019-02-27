Windies vs England

Cricket Match
England are 131 for 2 with 30.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Thomas
|56
|A.D. Hales
|Not out
|61
|J.E. Root
|c Hope b Thomas
|5
|E.J.G. Morgan
|Not out
|6
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|19.3 Overs
|131 - 2
windies BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Cottrell
|3
|0
|17
|0
|Holder
|2
|0
|22
|0
|Nurse
|3
|0
|29
|0
|Bishoo
|1
|0
|19
|0
|C.R. Brathwaite
|6
|0
|20
|0
|O.R. Thomas
|4.1
|0
|23
|2