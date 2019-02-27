Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Windies

 
In Play
Badge

England

131-2  (19.3 ov)

England are 131 for 2 with 30.3 overs left

Windies vs England

Windies vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth ODI in Grenada. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
27th Feb 2019
Toss
Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.M. Bairstow b Thomas 56
A.D. Hales Not out 61
J.E. Root c Hope b Thomas 5
E.J.G. Morgan Not out 6
Extras 3w, 3
Total 19.3 Overs 131 - 2
Full Batting Card

windies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 3 0 17 0
Holder 2 0 22 0
Nurse 3 0 29 0
Bishoo 1 0 19 0
C.R. Brathwaite 6 0 20 0
O.R. Thomas 4.1 0 23 2
Full Bowling Card