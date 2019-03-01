Danni Wyatt blog: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar's son, England Women's character and my maiden ODI 50

England Women's Danni Wyatt talks her maiden ODI 50, tea, T20s and meeting the Little Master's offspring in her latest Sky Sports diary from India...

TRICKY START BUT BRING ON THE T20s!

We weren't quite able to do what we set out to do and win the ODI series in India. Sadly, we didn't really show how good we can be in the first couple of games and India punished us.

It was frustrating because for a lot of the first game we were in a good place and even in the second there were periods where we were doing things well.

I think we really saw the value of partnerships across those first two ODIs and while we weren't short of effort it was disappointing to go 2-0 down and lose the series.

Even though we lost the series I think we showed a lot of character and resilience in that last game.

🖐-for & Player of the Match for @KBrunt26

First ODI half-century for @Danni_Wyatt



How great were these two?

When you look at how well India were going with the bat, and then the fact we didn't get off to the best of starts in our innings, it says quite a lot about us that we were able to come back and win.

Hopefully that final performance will help us going into the T20s. It's a big series with the T20 World Cup about a year away so hopefully we can show what we can do.

MAIDEN 50 AND BYE, BYE SOPH

On a personal note it was an up-and-down series. I lost my place after the first ODI but then came back in for the third ODI and got my first 50. I've been up and down the order in ODI cricket and never really shown that I can go on and do it, so it was a nice feeling to get there.

It would have been even nicer if I was still there at the end and that's the next challenge for me, to finish matches off.

I said in my last diary that I want to be the world's best finisher and to do that I need to be there at the end.

Come in at 49-5 😕

Hit your first ODI fifty 💪

Help your side to victory 👌

I was also so proud of Katherine Brunt and Georgia Elwiss. They both showed so much of their ability and their character. I'm glad we left Mumbai with something to show for it.

It was sad that I got my chance again because of an injury to Soph [Sophie Ecclestone]. She's my partner in crime on the pitch and I'm going to miss her!

RHINOS, TEA AND EARLY STARTS…

Away from the middle we've got a new location to find out about! We left Mumbai at 4am this morning, which was no fun, and we're now in Guwahati, Assam. It looks very different here.

Danni and her team-mates have flown to Guwahati

We're right in the north-east of the country and it's much more green, plus it's very hilly. Apparently there is an amazing nature reserve here, which I'm hoping we get to go and look at. Plus obviously it's the home of tea! Can't wait to do some tasting.

MY DAD!

It's so amazing to have my dad following us on tour. I hung around with him and some of the other parents in Mumbai. Nat Sciver's dad is here and so are Georgia Elwiss' parents.

Dinner with the families!

We've been having dinner together and we also all went to look at a museum two days before our final ODI. Maybe that inspired me to get 50!

MINI TENDULKAR

Also, just before we left Mumbai I was lucky enough to catch up with the son of one of the most famous men in the world - Sachin Tendulkar!

Arjun Tendulkar first bowled at me at Lord's when he was about 10. He's 19 now and he's played for the India U19s and the Mumbai state team. Maybe next time I'm back he'll be in the full team!