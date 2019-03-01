England Women add Alex Hartley to T20I squad in India

Alex Hartley has played three T20Is for England Women

England Women have added Alex Hartley to their squad for the T20s against India, following the injury to fellow left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone fractured her hand in the warm-up ahead of the second ODI against India on Monday and now looks set to miss the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in March.

Hartley played in all three of the ODIs against India as the hosts recorded a 2-1 series victory - India winning the first two matches before England claimed a consolation triumph in the third.

Hartley has featured in three Twenty20 internationals for England, most recently against India Women in Mumbai in March of last year.

England will play all three T20Is in Guwahati, with the matches taking place on Monday, Thursday and next Saturday, all at 5.30am UK time.