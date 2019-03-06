Eoin Morgan singles out 'incredible' Adil Rashid after England's T20I win over Windies

1:34 England captain Eoin Morgan was full of praise for his bowlers following their four-wicket win over Windies in the first T20I England captain Eoin Morgan was full of praise for his bowlers following their four-wicket win over Windies in the first T20I

Eoin Morgan praised the “magnificent” efforts of his bowlers as England claimed a four-wicket win in the opening T20 international against Windies.

The hosts were restricted to 160-8 in St Lucia with Tom Curran taking 4-36 and Chris Jordan impressing with 2-16 from his three overs.

However, it was leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who bowled with superb control to take 1-15 from his four overs, who Morgan singled out.

Adil Rashid conceded just 15 runs from his four overs in St Lucia

"I thought the bowlers were magnificent," he said. "Taking early wickets really did put us on the front foot because it's something that we've struggled to do this whole white-ball tour.

"I thought our seam bowlers did an incredible job and were then followed up by a fine spell of bowling from Adil Rashid. Obviously, Chris Jordan came back in and bowled really well and Tom Curran ended up with four wickets but I really thought Adil did an incredible job today."

"I think he's right up there (as one of the best spinners in the world). I think he's proven over the last three or four years that he has the ability to come on at any stage of a 50-over game or a T20 game and threaten both sides of the bat, which makes it difficult.

"His variations are getting better, he's become more confident at bowling them and he really is a huge asset for us to be able to fall back on and look at as a wicket-taker."

Morgan also commended Jordan's bowling in the powerplay. The Sussex seamer has established himself as a fine bowler at the death due to his array of variations and his performance at the Daren Sammy Stadium showed that he can also be a more than useful bowler up front as well.

"It's an area that he's really been focusing on," Morgan added. "It's obviously one of the better times to bat in the first six overs so batsmen tend to come really hard but I thought he countered that beautifully.

"His experience in T20 cricket is vast, hence why we bring him in for this series - he's very good for us."