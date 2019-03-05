WATCH: England's Chris Jordan takes incredible catch against Windies

0:25 Chris Jordan took an incredible catch off his own bowling to dismiss Darren Bravo in the first T20 from St Lucia Chris Jordan took an incredible catch off his own bowling to dismiss Darren Bravo in the first T20 from St Lucia

Chris Jordan has a habit of pulling off the spectacular in the field. And he was at it again during Tuesday's T20 international against the Windies, taking a stunning return catch off his own bowling.

Click on the video above to watch Jordan's superb diving effort to snaffle up Darren Bravo for 28.

Firstly, there was the skill of Jordan's delivery itself, a brilliantly disguised slower ball banged into the surface that completely fooled Bravo as he lifted a leading edge into the air.

Jordan still had a lot of ground to cover. But, stopping dead in his delivery stride, Jordan swiftly changed direction and darted across the pitch to take a stunning diving catch low to his right.

Jordan finished with figures of 2-16 from three overs as England restricted their hosts to 160-8.