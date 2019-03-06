Scotland, Ireland and Netherlands combine to form new Twenty20 league

Scotland's Dylan Budge and Mark Watt celebrate in the second T20 against Pakistan last summer

A new Twenty20 league will take place this summer, organised by the cricket boards of Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland.

Six city-based franchise teams, two from each country, will play 30 group stage matches followed by the semi-finals and a final.

The league - the name of which will be announced in April, along with confirmation of the venues where it will take place - has been developed in conjunction with the International Cricket Council.

"The proposal put forward ... of a six-team European tournament featuring teams from Ireland and Netherlands provides an excellent basis for Scottish cricket to prosper," Cricket Scotland Chief Executive Malcolm Cannon said.

The rules state that each team must have at least nine domestic players and a maximum of seven overseas players in their squads. Six domestic players must be among the 11 on the field in each match.

The boards also said the national teams' coaches and support staff will be allowed to participate with the teams as long as it does not conflict with their national duties.