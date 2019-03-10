WATCH: Chris Jordan, Jonny Bairstow and John Campbell take super catches in third T20I

0:29 Chris Jordan took a superb catch in the deep to dismiss Nicholas Pooran Chris Jordan took a superb catch in the deep to dismiss Nicholas Pooran

Chris Jordan, Jonny Bairstow and John Campbell pulled off superb catches in the third T20I between Windies and England in St Kitts.

England skittled Windies for 71, with Chris Jordan taking a magnificent catch on the run at deep midwicket to dismiss Nicholas Pooran - watch in the video above.

Bairstow, meanwhile, took a superb reflex grab behind the stumps, sticking out his right glove as Mark Wood found the edge of Carlos Brathwaite's bat - watch in the video below.

0:21 Brilliant Bairstow removes Brathwaite Brilliant Bairstow removes Brathwaite

Windies had little to cheer as they were dismissed for double figures once again, two days after being shot out for 45 in the second T20I at the same venue.

But Campbell did raise a few smiles with his cracking jumping take at deep square leg to dismiss Alex Hales in England's reply - watch in the video below.

0:26 Good Campbell catch removes Hales Good Campbell catch removes Hales

