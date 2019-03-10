WATCH: Chris Jordan, Jonny Bairstow and John Campbell take super catches in third T20I
Last Updated: 11/03/19 12:06am
Chris Jordan, Jonny Bairstow and John Campbell pulled off superb catches in the third T20I between Windies and England in St Kitts.
England skittled Windies for 71, with Chris Jordan taking a magnificent catch on the run at deep midwicket to dismiss Nicholas Pooran - watch in the video above.
Bairstow, meanwhile, took a superb reflex grab behind the stumps, sticking out his right glove as Mark Wood found the edge of Carlos Brathwaite's bat - watch in the video below.
Windies had little to cheer as they were dismissed for double figures once again, two days after being shot out for 45 in the second T20I at the same venue.
But Campbell did raise a few smiles with his cracking jumping take at deep square leg to dismiss Alex Hales in England's reply - watch in the video below.
