Eoin Morgan says England 'close to perfect' in whitewash over Windies

Eoin Morgan described England as "close to perfect" after they whitewashed Windies 3-0 in the T20I series.

Chris Jordan and David Willey bagged four-wicket hauls throughout the three games as Windies were rolled for 45 and 71 in St Kitts.

Sam Billings hit 87 in the second match after coming to the crease with England 32-4 - Morgan suggesting all three have boosted their World Cup hopes.

"The guys played close to perfect, it's a big win," said Morgan.

"I don't think you can fault us for many things. Guys have stuck their hands up on numerous occasions and it's really exciting to see.

"The guys who did perform certainly will be talked about in selection meetings. Moving forward there is an opportunity to look at other guys outside of our mainstay players.

"The law of averages suggests we'll have a couple of injuries during the World Cup so it is important."

Willey, who did not make an appearance in the five-match ODI series, picked up four wickets in three overs up front in the third T20I, including Shai Hope from the first ball of the match.

"They are the kind of days you dream about in Twenty20 cricket," said the left-armer.

"Very often it's a batter's game so to be a bowler and get some wickets, then to win in the fashion we did is brilliant.

"I'd like to think I was on for the five-for but if someone had offered me 4-7 when I woke up this morning I'd have bitten their hand off. I'm happy with that.

"Touring is difficult when you're not playing and when you do get your opportunity there is a bit more pressure on for you to step up and contribute.

"I always feel I play my best cricket when I'm playing regularly so it can present a challenge to hit your straps when you're not playing regularly.

"So to come out and play as I have gives me a lot of confidence."

