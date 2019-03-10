Windies vs England

All the action from an incredible eight-wicket victory for England over the Windies in the third and final T20 of the series.

Windies suffered a batting meltdown for the second game running as England skittled them for 71 en route to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash.

Jason Holder's men were bowled for 45 in 11.5 overs in St Kitts on Friday night and lasted just 13 overs at the same venue on Sunday after electing to bat as David Willey (4-7), Mark Wood (3-9) and Adil Rashid (2-18) savaged their line-up to tee up an eight-wicket win for the tourists.

England reached their target in 10.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow (37) and Alex Hales (20) firing up top, before Eoin Morgan (10no) and Joe Root (4no) steered their side to a thumping victory in their final match of the tour.

Left-armer Willey took out the hosts' top four in his first three overs, including Shai Hope from the first ball of the match, while Wood was aided by superb catches from Chris Jordan and Bairstow as he and Rashid ripped through the middle and lower order at Warner Park.

Holder, Nicholas Pooran and T20I debutant John Campbell, who all made 11, and last man Obed McCoy, who struck 10, were the only players to reach double figures during a dire batting performance.

England - who did not have the rested Chris Gayle to contend with - made a superb start as Hope steered Willey's first delivery to Hales at short cover.

Willey then removed Shimron Hetmyer (8), Campbell and Darren Bravo (4) across his next two overs - Hetmyer spooning to Jordan at mid-off in the seamer's second over before Campbell swiped to Joe Denly at cover and Bravo snicked a length ball behind in his third to leave Windies 24-4.

Holder and Pooran then combined for the best partnership of the innings - 21 - only for Holder to sky part-time spinner Denly to Jordan looking for back-to-back sixes down the ground, ensuring Root's drop of Holder at mid-on a short while earlier did not prove costly.

Windies then lost their last six wickets for 26 runs as Wood and Rashid came to the fore, with two of Wood's wickets courtesy of superb catches.

0:29 Chris Jordan took a superb catch at deep midwicket to remove Nicholas Pooran for 11 at Warner Park

Jordan pouched on the run at deep midwicket as Pooran pulled towards him, while Bairstow instinctively stuck out a right glove to catch a ball at some pace after Wood found the edge of Carlos Brathwaite's bat to dismiss the all-rounder for a duck.

Wood also yorked Sheldon Cottrell (4), while leg-spinner Rashid utterly bamboozled Fabian Allen (7) and McCoy with googlies, bowling both batsmen shortly after they had smashed him for sixes.

Hales wasted little time getting going striking Cottrell for two fours and a six from the last three deliveries of the first over - but the opener's cameo ended in the fifth, bowled by Holder, as Campbell claimed an excellent jumping catch on the deep square leg fence.

Hetmyer could not follow suit, spilling Bairstow in a similar position on 18 and then seeing the Yorkshireman add two more sixes and a four to his tally before he was bowled by a leg-break from Devendra Bishoo.

Morgan sealed victory off Bishoo, though, clubbing the spinner down the ground for six and then sweeping him for the match-winning four next delivery.