Joe Root and Stuart Broad to meet in County Championship opener

Joe Root and Stuart Broad will meet week one of the County Championship at Trent Bridge

England captain Joe Root and pace bowler Stuart Broad will face off against each other in the opening round of the County Championship when Nottinghamshire host Yorkshire at Trent Bridge on Friday, April 5.

Broad, in his testimonial year with Division One side Notts will also be available to play in week two against Somerset while Root and spinner Adil Rashid could be involved for Yorkshire against Hampshire in Division, with the games starting on Thursday, 11 April.

Division One champions Surrey are likely to welcome back England trio Rory Burns, Ben Foakes and Tom Curran for the season warm-up against the MCC XI, which Broad will captain, in a four-day match in Dubai from Sunday, March 24.

Remaining in Division One, spinner Jack Leach will start Somerset's red-ball campaign against newly-promoted Kent while in Division Two Middlesex pair Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan are both available for the sides first game of the new season against Northamptonshire - with both games starting on April 5.

Mark Wood celebrates his dismissal of Darren Bravo

Fast bowler Mark Wood travels with Durham to Derbyshire for their week one match, with his participation in further matches subject to his fitness that will be monitored by England's management in consultation with Durham.

James Anderson will return for Lancashire for their second Division Two Championship match against Middlesex at Lord's from April 11 but England opener Keaton Jennings is available from the beginning of the season as he seeks a return to form as he pushes to keep his place in the Test side ahead of the Ashes this summer.

And, Alex Hales - who has a white-ball only contract with Nottinghamshire - will be available for up to four One-Day Cup matches, including the visit of Leicestershire on 26 April.

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Stokes (Durham) and David Willey (Yorkshire) are all unavailable for the start of the season having signed to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Players selected for the World Cup and the Ireland and Pakistan ODIs, have been told by the England and Wales Cricket Board that they are expected to return to the UK by April 25.

Full list of England player availability:

Mark Wood (Durham)

County Championship Division Two: Derbyshire v Durham (5-8 April), Durham v Sussex (11-14 April) - subject to fitness

One-Day Cup

Durham v Northamptonshire (17 April), Worcestershire v Durham (24 April)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

County Championship Division Two: Middlesex v Lancashire (11-14 April)

Keaton Jennings

County Championship Division Two: Middlesex v Lancashire (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Lancashire v Worcestershire (17 April), Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (19 April), Yorkshire v Lancashire (21 April), Lancashire v Northamptonshire (24 April), Lancashire v Leicestershire (28 April), Durham v Lancashire (30 April)

Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan (Middlesex)

County Championship Division Two: Northamptonshire v Middlesex (5-8 April), Middlesex v Lancashire (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Essex v Middlesex (19 April), Middlesex v Gloucestershire (21 April), Hampshire v Middlesex (23 April), Surrey v Middlesex (25 April)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

County Championship Division One: Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (5-8 April), Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (11-14 April)

Alex Hales (Nottinhamshire)

One-Day Cup: Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (19 April), Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire (21 April), Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire (23 April), Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire (26 April)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

County Championship Division One: Somerset v Kent (5-8 April), Nottinghamshire v Somerset (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Somerset v Kent (19 April), Glamorgan v Somerset (21 April), Sussex v Somerset (24 April), Somerset v Essex (26 April), Gloucestershire v Somerset (28 April)

Rory Burns, Tom Curran and Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Champion County Match: MCC XI v Surrey (24-27 March)

English MCC University Match: Surrey v Durham MCCU (4-6 April)

County Championship Division One: Surrey v Essex (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire v Surrey (17 April), Sussex v Surrey (19 April), Surrey v Essex (23 April), Surrey v Middlesex (25 April)

Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy (Surrey - subject to fitness)

English MCC University Match: Surrey v Durham MCCU (4-6 April)

County Championship Division One: Surrey v Essex (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire v Surrey (17 April), Sussex v Surrey (19 April), Surrey v Essex (23 April), Surrey v Middlesex (25 April)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

County Championship Division Two: Sussex v Leicestershire (5-8 April), Durham v Sussex (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Sussex v Surrey (19 April), Kent v Sussex (21 April), Sussex v Somerset (24 April)

Chris Woakes & Olly Stone (Warwickshire - subject to fitness)

County Championship Division One: Warwickshire v Kent (11-14 April)

One-Day Cup: Warwickshire v Yorkshire (19 April), Northamptonshire v Warwickshire (21 April), Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire (23 April), Warwickshire v Durham (26 April)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

County Championship Division One: Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (5-8 April), Hampshire v Yorkshire (11-14 April)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire - subject to fitness)

One-Day Cup: Yorkshire v Leicestershire (17 April), Warwickshire v Yorkshire (19 April), Yorkshire v Lancashire (21 April), Yorkshire v Derbyshire (26 April)