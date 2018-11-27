Champions Surrey host Essex as County Championship and One-Day Cup fixtures are announced

Surrey begin their County Championship title defence at home to Essex

Fixtures for the 2019 County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup have been released with County champions Surrey set to begin their title defence at home to 2017 winners Essex at The Kia Oval on April 11.

Rory Burns' side were dominant last season, winning 10 of their 14 matches and were on the brink of going the summer unbeaten before falling to a narrow defeat in their last match of the campaign - at home to Essex.

The Championship season gets underway on April 5 with newly-promoted Kent travelling to Taunton to face Somerset, while Nottinghamshire host Yorkshire and Essex face Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Division Two champions Warwickshire start life back in Division One with a home game against Kent at Edgbaston on April 11.

Can Olly Stone repeat his Division Two form in the top flight for Warwickshire in 2019?

In Division Two, Lancashire and Worcestershire must wait until the second week of the season to get their campaigns up and running and start with away fixtures to Middlesex and Leicestershire, respectively, as they bid to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

Jason Gillespie's Sussex just missed out on promotion in 2018 but a repeat of their third-placed finish would see them promoted with Division One due to be expanded for the 2020 season, and they welcome Leicestershire to Hove for their season opener on April 5.

The final round of matches in both divisions start on Monday, September 23 with Surrey hosting Nottinghamshire and last year's second and third-placed sides, Somerset and Essex, meeting at Taunton.

The Royal London One-Day Cup starts with a repeat of the 2018 final between Hampshire and Kent

The One-Day Cup kicks-off on April 17 with a repeat of last year's final as holders Hampshire make the trip to Canterbury to play Kent in a floodlit match and the first Roses clash of the summer is four days later as Lancashire head across the Pennines to face Yorkshire at Headingley.

The final of the competition will take place at Lord's on May 25.

Key dates

County Championship Division One

Opening fixtures - April 5

Hampshire v Essex

Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire

Somerset v Kent

Yorkshire start with a trip to Trent Bridge to face Nottinghamshire

Final round of fixtures - September 23

Kent v Hampshire

Somerset v Essex

Surrey v Nottinghamshire

Warwickshire v Yorkshire

County Championship Division Two

Opening fixtures - April 5

Derbyshire v Durham

Northamptonshire v Middlesex

Sussex v Leicestershire

Lancashire must wait until week two for their first game as they aim to bounce back to Division One

Final round of fixtures - September 23

Durham v Glamorgan

Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire

Leicestershire v Lancashire

Middlesex v Derbyshire

Sussex v Worcestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup

Opening fixtures - April 17

Will Kent go one better after losing in last year's One-Day Cup final?

Durham v Northamptonshire

Glamorgan v Essex

Gloucestershire v Surrey

Kent v Hampshire (day-night)

Lancashire v Worcestershire

Yorkshire v Leicestershire

Quarter-finals - May 10

Semi-finals - May 12

Final - May 25

Watch county cricket, plus women's cricket, the Ashes and the World Cup, exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket in 2019.