Worcestershire to start Vitality Blast defence at Notts; Finals Day set for September 21 at Edgbaston
Kia Super League Finals Day to take place at Hove on September 1
Last Updated: 27/11/18 5:13pm
Vitality Blast champions Worcestershire Rapids will kick off their title defence against 2017 winners Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Trent Bridge on July 18, with Finals Day set for September 21 at Edgbaston.
Worcestershire won the Blast trophy for the first time in 2018 when they defeated Sussex Sharks by five wickets in the final having overcome Lancashire Lightning in their semi-final earlier in the day.
Yorkshire host Roses rivals Lancashire at Headingley on July 25, with the return fixture at Emirates Old Trafford on August 9, while Surrey and Middlesex will lock horns at The Kia Oval on July 23 and at Lord's on August 8.
The pool stage in 2019 will culminate on August 30 before the top four sides in the North and South Groups contest the quarter-finals between September 4 and September 7, when one game will take place each day.
Surrey to start County Championship defence against Essex
The women's Kia Super League will begin on August 6 - each of the six sides will be in action on day one, including reigning champions Surrey Stars versus Yorkshire Diamonds at Headingley.
KSL Finals Day takes place at Hove on September 1, when the second and third-placed teams from the group will square off, with the winner going on to face the table toppers in the final.
Surrey beat Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs in the 2018 KSL final to become the third different winner since the tournament was introduced, after Southern Vipers (2016) and Western Storm (2017).
KEY DATES
Vitality Blast
Opening fixtures - July 18
Notts vs Worcs
Middlesex vs Essex
Glamorgan vs Somerset
Final round of group games - August 30
Glamorgan vs Hampshire
Notts vs Durham
Lancashire vs Leicestershire
Somerset vs Middlesex
Sussex vs Gloucestershire
Birmingham vs Yorkshire
Essex vs Kent
Northants vs Worcestershire
Quarter-finals - September 4-7 (one each day)
Finals Day (Edgbaston) - September 21 (two semi-finals and final)
Kia Super League
Opening fixtures - August 6
Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars
Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm
Lancashire Thunder vs Southern Vipers
Final round of group games - August 28
Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars
Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning
Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds
Finals Day (Hove) - September 1 (one semi-final and final)
County Championship Division One
Opening fixtures - April 5
Hampshire v Essex
Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire
Somerset v Kent
Final round of fixtures - September 23
Kent v Hampshire
Somerset v Essex
Surrey v Nottinghamshire
Warwickshire v Yorkshire
County Championship Division Two
Opening fixtures - April 5
Derbyshire v Durham
Northamptonshire v Middlesex
Sussex v Leicestershire
Final round of fixtures - September 23
Durham v Glamorgan
Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire
Leicestershire v Lancashire
Middlesex v Derbyshire
Sussex v Worcestershire
Royal London One-Day Cup
Opening fixtures - April 175 Image Harry Podmore, Kent, Cric×
Durham v Northamptonshire
Glamorgan v Essex
Gloucestershire v Surrey
Kent v Hampshire (day-night)
Lancashire v Worcestershire
Yorkshire v Leicestershire
Watch county cricket, plus women's cricket, the Ashes and the World Cup, exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket in 2019.