Worcestershire to start Vitality Blast defence at Notts; Finals Day set for September 21 at Edgbaston

5:41 Watch all the action from the 2018 Vitality Blast final as Worcestershire Rapids beat Sussex Sharks by five wickets Watch all the action from the 2018 Vitality Blast final as Worcestershire Rapids beat Sussex Sharks by five wickets

Vitality Blast champions Worcestershire Rapids will kick off their title defence against 2017 winners Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Trent Bridge on July 18, with Finals Day set for September 21 at Edgbaston.

Worcestershire won the Blast trophy for the first time in 2018 when they defeated Sussex Sharks by five wickets in the final having overcome Lancashire Lightning in their semi-final earlier in the day.

Yorkshire host Roses rivals Lancashire at Headingley on July 25, with the return fixture at Emirates Old Trafford on August 9, while Surrey and Middlesex will lock horns at The Kia Oval on July 23 and at Lord's on August 8.

The pool stage in 2019 will culminate on August 30 before the top four sides in the North and South Groups contest the quarter-finals between September 4 and September 7, when one game will take place each day.

Surrey to start County Championship defence against Essex

The women's Kia Super League will begin on August 6 - each of the six sides will be in action on day one, including reigning champions Surrey Stars versus Yorkshire Diamonds at Headingley.

4:30 Lizelle Lee smashed 104 from just 58 balls as Surrey Stars crushed Loughborough Lightning to win their maiden Kia Super League crown. Lizelle Lee smashed 104 from just 58 balls as Surrey Stars crushed Loughborough Lightning to win their maiden Kia Super League crown.

KSL Finals Day takes place at Hove on September 1, when the second and third-placed teams from the group will square off, with the winner going on to face the table toppers in the final.

Surrey beat Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs in the 2018 KSL final to become the third different winner since the tournament was introduced, after Southern Vipers (2016) and Western Storm (2017).

KEY DATES

Vitality Blast

Opening fixtures - July 18

Notts vs Worcs

Middlesex vs Essex

Glamorgan vs Somerset

Final round of group games - August 30

Glamorgan vs Hampshire

Notts vs Durham

Lancashire vs Leicestershire

Somerset vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Gloucestershire

Birmingham vs Yorkshire

Essex vs Kent

Northants vs Worcestershire

Quarter-finals - September 4-7 (one each day)

Finals Day (Edgbaston) - September 21 (two semi-finals and final)

Kia Super League

Opening fixtures - August 6

Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars

Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm

Lancashire Thunder vs Southern Vipers



Final round of group games - August 28

Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning

Western Storm vs Yorkshire Diamonds



Finals Day (Hove) - September 1 (one semi-final and final)

Surrey captain Rory Burns lifts the County Championship trophy

Opening fixtures - April 5

Hampshire v Essex

Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire

Somerset v Kent

Final round of fixtures - September 23

Kent v Hampshire

Somerset v Essex

Surrey v Nottinghamshire

Warwickshire v Yorkshire

Olly Stone played a pivotal role in Warwickshire's promotion to Division Two in 2018

County Championship Division Two

Opening fixtures - April 5

Derbyshire v Durham

Northamptonshire v Middlesex

Sussex v Leicestershire

Final round of fixtures - September 23

Durham v Glamorgan

Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire

Leicestershire v Lancashire

Middlesex v Derbyshire

Sussex v Worcestershire

Hampshire won the 2018 One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup

Opening fixtures - April 17

Durham v Northamptonshire

Glamorgan v Essex

Gloucestershire v Surrey

Kent v Hampshire (day-night)

Lancashire v Worcestershire

Yorkshire v Leicestershire

