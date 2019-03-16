Bangladesh team arrive home after New Zealand mosque shootings

The Bangladesh cricket team arriving home after their tour in New Zealand was cancelled following deadly mosque shootings

Bangladesh's team arrived home on Saturday after their tour of New Zealand was abandoned following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Forty-nine people were killed after a gunman attacked two mosques in the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand's modern history.

A bus carrying members of the Bangladesh squad had just driven into a street near one of the mosques when the shooting started.

Players and support staff had planned to pray at the mosque before continuing on to the Hagley Oval ground where they was due to play the third Test.

The match, which was due to start on Saturday, was cancelled and the Bangladesh squad flew home.

Mahmudullah is stand-in Bangladesh captain

"We had a sleepless night after the incident," said the team's stand-in captain Mahmudullah. "We are lucky to escape and can't imagine what would have happened had we entered the mosque just five minutes earlier.

"Thanks to the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) for bringing us back to the country very quickly."

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said: "The players are still in a traumatic state. It will take time for them to recover."