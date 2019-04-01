Liam Plunkett looking to Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James as he strives for World Cup success

Liam Plunkett is working to stay at the top of his game for England and Surrey

Liam Plunkett turns 34 next week but as he embarks on a new challenge with Surrey, he has no intention of slowing down.

The fast bowler has been a stalwart of the England one-day side for a number of years and while it would be easy to see this summer's World Cup as the perfect swansong to his international career, Plunkett says he has taken inspiration from Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and LA Lakers star LeBron James, both 34, in his search for ways to prolong his time at the highest level.

Plunkett remains a strapping figure but has suggested that losing a little bulk could be beneficial for him in the years to come.

"You don't want to go away from what works but you need to improve on that," he said. "You've got your variations and that but my variations only work when I'm bowling late-80s (mph).

"Do you need to get lighter as you get older to get that snap? That's what I've tried to do over the last two months, to train different. I always feel like I'm in good shape but do you get lighter?

Liam Plunkett is working to stay at the top of his game for England and Surrey

"Reading the articles with the best sportsmen like Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James, as you get older, you get lighter and then you still get that snap and you get more powerful, so that's something I'm working on because I still want to run up and bowl 90mph."

The pressure on Plunkett and his fellow bowlers has intensified in the last few months since it became apparent that Barbados-born quick Jofra Archer would be eligible for England in time for the World Cup.

However, Plunkett believes that his own form over the past four years warrants a place in the final 15-man squad, regardless of whether Archer is included.

"I feel like I should be in that 15, I feel I've played well and I've been one of England's best seamers in the last few years," he said.

"My pace was just coming back towards the end of that (West Indies) trip and that's why I've continued to bowl the last couple of weeks. It's good to play for Surrey now to get that rhythm and that snap.

"Reading the press, [Archer] might get a chance against Pakistan, he's a good cricketer so whatever happens, happens. The other bowlers can't do anything about that, you just have to go back and perform for your county.

0:34 Eoin Morgan says England will discuss Jofra Archer's inclusion in their one-day squad for the World Cup Eoin Morgan says England will discuss Jofra Archer's inclusion in their one-day squad for the World Cup

"I'm not really one for thinking too much about these things. I did that too much when I was younger - 'am I going to get on this tour or this tour?' - you weren't really focusing on the now, you're going out and you're always looking one step ahead and that's when you don't perform."

The here and now for Plunkett is the start of the domestic season with Surrey. The County Championship starts on Friday but the champions do not begin their defence until next week.

Prior to that is a three-day game against Durham MCC University and Plunkett is keen to get started for his new club.

"You've got to approach it like you're an academy player, that's what I did when I went to Yorkshire - 'how do I learn?' - and you know that people will be trying to get my place and you have to fight to play in every format here," he added.

"You think that about the England team but the Surrey team is good as well, if you're not performing, you're not going to get picked. It's same again, you've got to perform every time.

Surrey captain Rory Burns lifts the County Championship trophy

"It's the biggest county in the league now, they obviously won the Championship last year. In terms of the set-up, it's so professional and I think this is the closest you're going to get to playing international cricket.

"It is hard to compare [with Yorkshire] but I just feel like this set-up is a lot more professional. I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire but when you come down here, you realise that the whole set-up is amazing in terms of the gym, the facilities and the stadium, it's amazing."

For all that the England seamer has been impressed by the infrastructure at Surrey, it was his desire to play more red-ball cricket that led to his decision to leave Yorkshire and he wants to make an impact in all formats for his new side.

"I enjoy the challenge of playing red-ball cricket and I feel like if I win a red-ball game, I get the most pleasure out of that. I've signed here for three years and I want to play in all formats," Plunkett added.

Plunkett has not played a first class match since September 2017

"I still feel like I can offer a lot to a team. You don't really get a chance to bat in that England one-day set up, you go in and tee off at the end, so it'll be nice to work on my batting and try and help get some runs down in that lower order.

"I don't know what England want to do but I'm just focused on playing red-ball cricket for Surrey. If that [playing in the Ashes] happened, then happy days but I can't see that happening. But if I turn up and take 5-5 and get some runs then you never know, but it'll just be exciting to get a Dukes ball in my hands."