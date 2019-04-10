Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Tammy Beaumont in Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year

Sam Curran is the youngest Englishman in Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year in a century

Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Rory Burns, Tammy Beaumont and Virat Kohli have been named as Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year.

All-rounder Curran, 20, is the youngest Englishman to make the list in a century, having been named Man of the Series as England beat top-ranked Test nation India 4-1 at home last summer.

The Surrey player, who has taken 15 wickets and scored three fifties in his nine Tests to date, also earned a million-dollar IPL deal with Kings XI Punjab.

Jack Crawford, who was 19 when he was one of the five leading cricketers in 1907, was a younger recipient than Curran - excluding 1918 and 1919 when schoolboy cricketers were honoured following World War One.

Wisden editor Lawrence Booth, said: "Sam Curran was central to England's 4-1 Test win over India, the world's number one ranked side, turning the games at Edgbaston and Southampton with hard-hit half-centuries.

"He also removed India's top three in eight balls at Edgbaston, and continued his form in Sri Lanka with a six-filled 64 in Pallekele."

Jos Buttler has starred in Test cricket since his recall

Buttler, a key component of England's white-ball sides, made a triumphant return to the Test arena last May, scoring his maiden century in the format against India at Trent Bridge.

The 28-year-old, who has passed fifty nine times since his recall, is now Joe Root's vice-captain.

Surrey captain Burns was selected by England after scoring a Championship-leading 1,359 runs in 2018 as he skippered his county to their first four-day title since 2002.

England Women opener Beaumont scored her side's fastest T20 hundred, a 47-ball effort against South Africa, while her tally of 628 runs was a record for England in a home summer, trumping Jan Brittin's 595 in 1984.

"It feels like increasingly it's normal for a women's cricketer to be up for an award like this which says a lot about the game's development." Tammy Beaumont

"It's a real honour to be named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year," said Beaumont. "To be recognised like this, with such a special award, is just so brilliant.

"When I was younger and first playing the game I remember people telling me I'd never play cricket for England because my hands were too small but deep down I always believed I could do it.

"I was so proud of my three team-mates who won last year [Anya Shrubsole, Heather Knight and Nat Sciver] and it means a lot to follow in their footsteps and become the sixth woman to ever win this award."

India captain Kohli rounds off the quintet after hitting 593 runs at 59.30, including two tons, during his team's Test series in England.

Virat Kohli has been named as Wisden's leading male cricketer of the year for the third time in a row

The 30-year-old also made it an unprecedented three years in a row as Wisden's leading male cricketer of the year, with his 2,735 runs in all formats besting Joe Root by more than 700.

Booth said of Kohli: "Despite finishing on the losing side, India captain Virat Kohli shone with the bat, laying to rest his struggles in England in 2014.

"His Test batting, especially in England, was magnificent, while his 50-over form moved to a new level - if that was possible."

Kohli's fellow Indian Smriti Mandhana landed the women's award, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan keeping his title as leading Twenty20 cricketer in the world.