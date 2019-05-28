Cricket News

Take our Cricket World Cup challenge and send us your one-over-a-side videos

Send your videos playing one-over-a-side to @SkyCricket using #overandout

Last Updated: 27/05/19 5:05pm
0:41
Get into the World Cup spirit by taking part in our one over cricket challenge #overandout - Sky Sports faces have already had a go!
Get into the World Cup spirit by taking part in our one over cricket challenge #overandout!

With the tournament starting on Thursday, there's never been a better time to play cricket wherever you are - and the more imaginative location the better!

Simply film yourself and your friends, work colleagues or team-mates playing a game.

Each side gets one over to score as many runs as possible. The team with the highest score wins!

Send in your videos to @SkyCricket using the hashtag #overandout and we'll pick our favourites and add Sky Sports Cricket commentary and graphics to them.

Our football pundit Jamie Carragher, Soccer AM chums and Formula One team have already had a go. Click on the video above to see how they got on - then show us your skills!

Watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports, starting with hosts England against South Africa - live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket from 9.30am on Thursday.

