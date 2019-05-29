Sir Alastair Cook misses out on twin centuries in County Championship

Alastair Cook missed out on two hundreds in the same game

Sir Alastair Cook fell 10 runs short of recording back-to-back centuries for the first time in a first-class match during Essex's Specsavers County Championship fixture with Kent.

Cook, who made 125 in the first innings at Chelmsford, was caught off Kent seamer Wiaan Mulder for 90 before Essex closed a rain-truncated day on 181-6 and with a lead of 312. Essex vs Kent scorecard

It was the fourth time in his career that Cook has scored a century and been dismissed in the nineties, with twin tons still eluding him.

Warwickshire were frustrated by the weather as they hunt a first win of the season, over Surrey at Edgbaston.

Jeetan Patel's Warwickshire have seen their victory hopes dented by rain

Just 22 overs were possible on day three before the rain came shortly prior to lunch, Warwickshire having progressed from 26-0 to 76-2 to lead the reigning champions by 181 runs. Warwickshire vs Surrey scorecard

Gareth Batty picked up both wickets for Surrey, pinning Dom Sibley (23) and Rob Yates (3) lbw, leaving Will Rhodes (34no) and Sam Hain (12no) as the unbeaten batsmen.

Gary Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore shared a third-wicket partnership of 141 to help give Yorkshire the chance of claiming a come-from-behind victory over Hampshire. Yorkshire vs Hampshire scorecard

Yorkshire conceded a first-innings lead of 54 late on day two and slipped to 20-2 early on day three, only for Ballance (83 not out) and Kohler-Cadmore (69) to change the complexion of the fixture either side of lunch.

By the time rain arrived and forced an early tea - and later an early close - Yorkshire were 207-3, leading by 153.

Gary Ballance has put Yorkshire into a position of strength against Hampshire

In Division Two, Marnus Labuschagne's third century of the season helped Glamorgan fight back against Sussex on a rain-shortened day at Hove. Sussex vs Glamorgan scorecard

The Australian (131no) and Nick Selman (64no) lifted the Welsh county from 137-1 to 218-1 in the 21 overs possible, meaning they trail Sussex - who scored 420 in their first innings - by 16 runs.

Leicestershire's clash with Derbyshire remains in the balance, with the Foxes 112-4 and needing a further 124 runs on day four to claim a second win of the season - Hasan Azad is unbeaten on 44.

The hosts were set 254 for victory after Derbyshire's tail wagged and lifted them from 159-8 to 214 all out. Leicestershire vs Derbyshire scorecard

No play was possible at Cheltenham for the second day running where Lancashire remain 47-2 - Keaton Jennings unbeaten on 26 - in reply to Gloucestershire's 205 all out. Gloucestershire vs Lancashire scorecard

Dawid Malan's 124 has Middlesex in complete control of Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Middlesex were also scuppered by rain until late in the day but when play did begin visiting captain Dawid Malan progressed from his overnight 107 to 124, while his side moved from 195-2 to 287-6.

Malan, who was dismissed by Ed Barnard during the 21 overs of play, has helped his side into a lead of 352 runs at New Road and will fancy pushing for victory on day four. Worcs vs Middlesex scorecard