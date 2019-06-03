Somerset recover against Surrey as George Bartlett scores century

George Bartlett hit a hundred as Somerset recovered on day one against Surrey

George Bartlett made the most of being dropped off his first ball to score a career-best 137 as Somerset recovered from a slow start in their Specsavers County Championship match against Surrey at Guildford.

Bartlett was put down by Rikki Clarke at slip and made Surrey pay as Somerset recovered from 35-3 to score 337 on day one.

Surrey openers Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman negotiated two scoreless overs before stumps and will resume the reply on Tuesday.

Warwickshire moved to just 183-3 in 93 overs on day one of their match against Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston.

Dominic Sibley scored 81 off 264 deliveries as Warwickshire batted slowly on day one

In a tussle between Division One's bottom two teams, the home side elected to bat and were hugely cautious, particularly in an afternoon session which brought only 39 runs in 35 overs.

Dominic Sibley (81no) batted throughout the day, using up 264 deliveries, ending it 19 runs short of a seventh century in nine first-class matches.

Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore narrowly missed out on centuries as Essex fought back strongly after tea to blunt Yorkshire's early dominance on day one at Headingley.

Third-wicket pair Lyth (95) and Kohler-Cadmore (83) shared 127 inside 39 overs from late morning to early evening as Yorkshire reached 224-2, only for both of them to then fall as the score slipped to 289-6 by stumps.

In Division Two, Liam Livingstone's seventh first-class century put leaders Lancashire in a commanding position of their clash with Leicestershire at Aigburth.

Liam Livingstone struck a sublime century to put Lancashire on top against Leicestershire

Lancashire closed on 347-7 on a day which was dominated by a sixth-wicket stand of 136 between Livingstone (114) and Stephen Croft (51).

Alex Lees and Jack Burnham scored half-centuries to lead the Durham cause with the bat against Derbyshire on day one at Emirates Riverside.

Ravi Rampaul claimed figures of 4-56 for Derbyshire, but patient knocks from Lees (63) and Burnham (67) helped the home side up to 254-8 by stumps.

On day two at Wantage Road, Billy Root's career-best 229 helped put Glamorgan in complete control against Northamptonshire.

Root's double-hundred helped his side recover from 120-5 to close on 452-9, a lead of 243 runs.

In the other second-tier game that went into a second day, Stiaan Van Zyl's marathon hundred set Sussex on course for a maximum-points win over Middlesex at Lord's.

Van Zyl batted for just over seven and a half hours for his 173 and, with wicketkeeper Ben Brown weighing in with 107, Sussex - who bowled out the hosts for 138 on the opening day - piled up 481-9. Middlesex survived four overs before stumps reaching 9-0.