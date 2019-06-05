Sussex beat Middlesex while Glamorgan defeat Northants in Division Two

Ollie Robinson has taken 21 wickets in the County Championship this season in only three matches

Sussex eventually overcome Middlesex to seal an innings and 50-run victory at Lord's while Glamorgan defeat Northamptonshire.

Ollie Robinson finished with 7-98, after spirited efforts from James Harris (80) and John Simpson (76) with the bat had taken the match into the final hour on day four before the visitors finally forced a victory - Sussex coach Jason Gillespie coming on as a substitute fielder during the closing stages.

Middlesex had resumed the day on 61-4 in their second innings, looking to break further creep up towards Sussex's first-innings 481-9 declared, but were eventually dismissed for 293.

Division One

Defending champions Surrey hope to pull off a first win of the season after 17 wickets fell on day three of their match against Somerset at Guildford.

Captain Rory Burns hit an excellent 48, while Scott Borthwick finished the third day 35 not out to leave Surrey 99-2 in pursuit of a victory target of 266.

Matt Dunn had earlier taken a career-best 5-43 as Somerset's last seven second-innings wickets fell for 39, the visitors bowled out for 153 - James Hildreth having made a decent 64 from 80 balls.

Matt Dunn claimed the first five-wicket haul of his career

Surrey had resumed the day on 188-5 in their first innings but were swiftly bundled out for 234, Ryan Patel the last man out for a defiant 63.

At Headingley, Australian Peter Siddle struck an unbeaten 39 to help Essex avoid the follow-on with just a wicket to spare against Yorkshire.

Siddle hit a straight four and six off Steve Patterson late on as the visitors passed the target of 241 with nine wickets down in their bid to avoid defeat. Essex will resume day four on 252-9, still some 138 runs adrift of their hosts.

Tom Westley had made 77 and Ravi Bopara 44, but former South African fast bowler Duanne Olivier (2-58) helped spark a collapse of three wickets for only one run ahead of tea, while off-spinner Dom Bess took 3-39.

At Edgbaston, Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel took 6-16 as the home side seized control against Nottinghamshire, bowling the visitors out for 97.

Nottinghamshire's first innings went from the relative comfort of 69-2 into freefall as they lost five wickets for 10 runs in 59 balls - Patel doing the bulk of the damage.

Following on 294 behind, Notts at least improved to reach stumps at 116-1, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 71.

Division Two

Marchant De Lange has 16 wickets in four matches for Glamorgan this season

At Wantage Road, Michael Hogan and Marchant De Lange shared seven second-innings wickets as Glamorgan swept past Northamptonshire to win by an innings and 143 runs.

With all of the final day available to bowl Northamptonshire out, De Lange and Hogan took three wickets in the opening 41 minutes. Another four soon came following lunch, with the home side eventually bowled out for 195 just over an hour into the afternoon.

Hogan finished with 4-32 and De Lange 3-61 as Northamptonshire slumped to their first defeat of the season.

Leicestershire produced a superb rearguard performance to frustrate leaders Lancashire in their quest to push for victory on the final day at Aigburth.

Having been 82-5 at lunch, Leicestershire fought their way through Wednesday's latter two sessions with a half-century from Mark Cosgrove (70) and a brilliant 87 from Dieter Klein.

Harry Swindells and Callum Parkinson (both 37) left Leicestershire just 12 runs short of avoiding the follow-on as they were dismissed for 288 in reply to Lancashire's 449.

At stumps, Leicestershire were 5-1, still some 156 behind - but with showers predicted for Thursday, the visitors could yet take something from the match.

A crucial unbeaten half-century from Alex Lees helped keep Durham ahead against Derbyshire at Emirates Riverside.

Matt Critchley's 79 had pulled the visitors to within 25 runs of Durham's first-innings total before they were bowled out for 268 as Ben Raine and Gareth Harte each claimed four wickets.

Opener Lees made a resolute 63 to see Durham on to 160-5 at the close, wicketkeeper-batsman Ned Eckersley 33 not out. Ravi Rampaul took 3-39 in his 18 overs.