India's Virat Kohli says World Cup rivals are clueless facing seamer Jasprit Bumrah

India skipper Virat Kohli hugs Jasprit Bumrah after the seamer dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla

India captain Virat Kohli says India's World Cup rivals are "clueless" when it comes to playing Jasprit Bumrah - and that the seamer is even troubling his team-mates.

Bumrah set the tone for India's six-wicket win over South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl by knocking over Proteas openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock cheaply before finishing with figures of 2-44.

"He can nick you off on any wicket and he has that belief," said Kohli. "He's just going to bowl consistently and can still get you out. When you see batsmen clueless against him, and he's actually rushing people.

"To get guys out like that, just rushing them a bit, it's a great thing and it's a testament to his hard work.

"He understands that this is his time and he's making the most of it. He's going to be a massive factor for us here."

Kohli revealed that Bumrah is even giving his team-mates a tough examination in the nets.

"Facing Jasprit, you have to play good cricketing shots against him and back your technique against him," said Kohli.

"If you're hesitant, he's all over you. If he senses you're not enjoying the short ball, he makes sure you get it.

"He will bounce people, york people with the new ball. If you're not on top of your game, it can be trouble. If you play well against him in the nets, you walk out with more confidence."

South Africa stumbled to a third defeat in a row after India, led by Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 122, chased down a target of 228 with 15 balls to go.

India's Rohit Sharma goes on the offensive against South Africa

Seamer Chris Morris says the Proteas are still capable of earning the six straight victories they are likely to need to stand any chance of reaching the last four.

"It's pretty simple: lose three in a row at the World Cup, and you need to win every game from now on in," said Morris.

"But the guys know what needs to be done, they are disappointed and a little bit angry. We'll sort that out in our heads tonight and when the sun comes up we'll go again.

"It's pretty simple: win the next six and crack on. The schedule has been a bit tough. It has been a bit tough on the body. But mentally we are pretty fresh, it's quite draining to go three down.

"But I think we'll be okay, there's a lot of strong-willed guys in that team. The fans at home, all we can say to them is 'stay with us, back us as much as we can and we'll try and perform for you'.

"Stranger things have happened in the past in World Cups in any sport."

