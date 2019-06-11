ICC refuse to change Cricket World Cup bails

Australia batsmen David Warner looks back to see his stumps remain intact

The bails being used at the Cricket World Cup will not be changed mid-tournament after the ICC insisted their repeated failure to dislodge despite the ball hitting the stumps is a "statistical anomaly".

A bowler's delivery has struck the stumps five times in the opening 13 completed games of the tournament, only for the electronic bails to remain in place.

The latest reprieve - for Australia batsman David Warner against India on Sunday - led to both country's captains expressing their disapproval of bowlers not being rewarded for their work.

Australia vs Pakistan Live on

"We wouldn't change anything mid-event as it would compromise the integrity of the event - the equipment is the same for all 10 teams across all 48 games," the ICC said on Tuesday.

"The stumps have not changed in the last four years. They have been used in all ICC events since the 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup and in a range of domestic events.

"This means they've been used in more than 1000 games - this is a statistical anomaly. This issue has always been part of the game, with the accepted concept being that it requires some force to disturb a batsman's 'castle'."

4:01 Watch how Tammy Beaumont, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross helped England Women to a series-sealing victory over West Indies, at Worcester Watch how Tammy Beaumont, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross helped England Women to a series-sealing victory over West Indies, at Worcester

The drama hasn't been limited to the Cricket World Cup, with another incident occurring during England women's one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday, as Tammy Beaumont escaped when Afy Fletcher's delivery firmly struck her off stump.

Watch every game of the ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, continuing with Australia vs Pakistan from 10am on Wednesday.